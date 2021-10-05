Prime Minister Kallas to attend EU-Western Balkans Summit

Tomorrow, 6 October, Prime Minister Kallas will be taking part in the EU-Western Balkans Summit, at which cooperation between the European Union and the countries in the Western Balkan region will be discussed. The summit will be attended by the leaders of all 27 Member States of the EU as well as those of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo and North Macedonia.

Alongside the summit, Prime Minister Kallas will be meeting with her North Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, with whom she will be discussing bilateral relations and the launch of accession negotiations.

Prime Minister Kallas will be returning to Estonia tomorrow evening.