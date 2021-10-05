Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Minister Kallas to attend EU-Western Balkans Summit

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tomorrow, 6 October, Prime Minister Kallas will be taking part in the EU-Western Balkans Summit, at which cooperation between the European Union and the countries in the Western Balkan region will be discussed. The summit will be attended by the leaders of all 27 Member States of the EU as well as those of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo and North Macedonia.

Alongside the summit, Prime Minister Kallas will be meeting with her North Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, with whom she will be discussing bilateral relations and the launch of accession negotiations.

Prime Minister Kallas will be returning to Estonia tomorrow evening.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:10aBARRICK GOLD : Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
AQ
04:09aSUMO : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group Plc
AQ
04:08aEuro zone business growth slowed in Sept as supply issues, pricing bite -PMI
RE
04:06aDAR ES SALAAM STOCK EXCHANGE : Dse Records Lower Turnover in September
AQ
04:06aUMEME : Moves to Protect Gulu City Ecosystem
AQ
04:06aINTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES : Two Companies Qualify for Lobito Port Tender
AQ
04:06aRemote Access and Support Provider Splashtop Launches New Channel Strategy in EMEA
GL
04:04aKIN AND CARTA : A guide to selecting your next CMS
PU
04:04aBENZ MINING : July 2021 Quarterly Financial and Management Reports
PU
04:04aJAPAN DISPLAY : (Disclosure Update) Signing of Share Purchase Agreement for Subsidiary Sale
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outag..
2China Evergrande : Asian stocks fall to near 1-year lows as oil rally f..
3Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
4OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual oil output hike, price roars higher
5E.ON Next to Supply 233,000 Customers of Collapsed UK Energy Firms

HOT NEWS