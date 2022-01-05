Prime Minister Kiril Petkov meets Turkey's Ambassador Aylin Sekizkök

04.01.2022

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov met today with H. E. Mrs. Aylin Sekizkök, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey, in his office in the Council of Ministers building.

Their talk focused on bilateral relations and the wish for their future vigorous development as partners and allies. The two delegations discussed the opportunities for economic and investment cooperation.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov stressed that Turkey has always been an important neighbor and a strategically important partner. The Government intends to focus especially on areas where bilateral cooperation needs further impetus: transport, trade and innovation.