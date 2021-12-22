Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă attended the debate in Parliament on the draft versions of the 2022 national and social security budgets

Speech by Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă at the debate in Parliament on the draft versions of the 2022 national and social security budgets

[Check against delivery]

Dear lawmakers,

Dear Ministers,

We will discuss today the state budget and the state social security budget for the next year, the most important annual legislation of budgetary programming. We have in front of us a balanced, responsible and realistic budget, designed to respond to the imperative financing needs and strengthen the economy in the medium and long run, capitalizing on the financial resources offered by the European Union.

Romania has a responsible vision of fiscal and budgetary policies, a strategy of gradual fiscal consolidation, capable to increase and maintain the economic growth at a level of over 4-5 percent on the reference horizon, being aware that it needs to use all levers to prepare the economy for any possible future shocks.

The 2022 budget is based on the following principles: transparency, effectiveness, realism, avoiding waste of public money, reconsidering funding priorities in line with the European agenda, capitalizing on the opportunity to use European funds for 2021 -2027 and those allocated to reforms funded through the Recovery and Resilience Facility to increase the resilience of the Romanian economy.

At the same time, building the budget for 2022 was a responsible process taking into account the need to reconcile the management of difficult situations Romania is facing(health crisis, shock of high energy bills, effects of tensions on international markets) which entail allocation of adequate resources, with the urgent need of a consolidated budget.

Our common goal is to gradually reduce the budget deficit over the next years, as the effects of the pandemic are still being felt nationally and globally.

We are very responsible while honouring our commitments to our external partners.

In my meetings in Brussels with the senior officials of the European Union over the past days, I mentioned the adoption of the draft budget for 2022, highlighting our concern for maintaining fiscal-budgetary stability in line with Romania's commitments regarding the return within the limits of the Stability and Growth Pact.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Next year's budget is based on stability and predictability, coordinates designed to foster investment and increase Romania's attractiveness as a business destination.

It is the budget with the largest allocation for investments in the last 32 years.

The funds amount to approximately 88.8 billion lei, representing practically double the amount for investments in Romania in 2019.

As we have committed, we will not increase taxes, we will not put pressure on the business environment. We will maintain the current tax regime for SMEs, state aid schemes to encourage investment and all measures in force, to support entrepreneurs.

We will support access to finance for SMEs, by continuing the SME INVEST Programme, which is essential to support companies severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Ever since I took over as Prime Minister, I have worked for the operationalization of the most important post-pandemic country project, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Today, the Government has approved by Emergency Ordinance, the Loan Agreement between the European Commission and Romania, under which our country will receive 14.94 billion euros, out of the approximately 29 billion euros available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility. We will invest this money in the economy, in extremely advantageous conditions.

The ordinance completes the institutional framework for the implementation of PNRR and the establishment of financial flows, for monitoring, verifying and controlling the use of allocated funds. Following the entry into force of the Loan Agreement that we have approved today through Emergency Ordinance, the European Commission will also make available the 13-percent pre-financing of this loan, approximately 1.94 billion euros.

Social measures. If the development of the country depends on investment and the support of the private sector, the Government has to be actively involved in the implementation of social policies. As we assumed through the Programme for Government, at the heart of the Government's concerns is the citizen, a commitment that is reflected in the way the budget has been structured.

To protect the income of the population, especially the low-income or vulnerable groups, we have established a package of social measures, namely increasing child benefits and pensions, providing social assistance for pensioners and the annual allowance for people with disabilities.

The approval of the budget for 2022 is the guarantee that these measures can be enforced and that they will take effect from January next year.

the pension point will increase by 10 percent from January 1, 2022;

the minimum social allowance rises to 1,000 lei;

increase in the state allowances for children to 600 lei for those up to 2 years old, respectively 3 years for children with disabilities and to 243 lei for children aged 2 -18 years;

implementation of social protection measures for the vulnerable energy consumer, by granting the incentive for energy throughout the year and aid for home heating in the cold season, differentiated by energy source and the family income;

provision of aid to low-income retirees in January to help pay higher utility bills;

aid scheme for the payment of electricity and natural gas bills for non-household consumers, namely small and medium-sized enterprises, micro-enterprises, authorized individuals, individual enterprises, family enterprises, through the budget of the Ministry of Energy;

The budget for 2022 meets the justified expectations of the society, but it also corresponds to Romania's development projections. Public money is allocated responsibly, timely and transparently.

Dear lawmakers,

I would like to thank you for your support in passing the 2022 budget before the end of this year. Beyond political options, the vote on the budget for 2022 represents a responsible gesture that confers predictability to the business environment, a vision for future development and better living standards for Romanian citizens. Thank you!