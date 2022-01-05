Prime Minister Nicolae -Ionel Ciucă had a working meeting with the energy sector officials

PRESS RELEASE

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă had a working meeting with Vice Prime Minister and Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, Economy Minister Florin Spătaru, Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode, Chairman of the National Energy Regulatory Authority Dumitru Chiriță, representatives of Transelectrica, Transgaz, Romgaz companies and of the Environment Ministry.

The discussions focused on the state of preparedness for the winter season, in terms of energy sector developments in Romania.

The analysis showed that the electricity supply is ensured both for essential services and for household consumers, as well as other consumer categories.

Concerning the gas supply, sufficient gas quantities are ensured for supply to operate under normal conditions.