Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Minister Nicolae -Ionel Ciucă had a working meeting with the energy sector officials

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă had a working meeting with Vice Prime Minister and Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, Economy Minister Florin Spătaru, Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode, Chairman of the National Energy Regulatory Authority Dumitru Chiriță, representatives of Transelectrica, Transgaz, Romgaz companies and of the Environment Ministry.

The discussions focused on the state of preparedness for the winter season, in terms of energy sector developments in Romania.

The analysis showed that the electricity supply is ensured both for essential services and for household consumers, as well as other consumer categories.

Concerning the gas supply, sufficient gas quantities are ensured for supply to operate under normal conditions.

Disclaimer

Government of Romania published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:13aThe Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Net Leased National Vision Office Headquarters in the Atlanta MSA
AQ
05:12aPUMA Ambassador and World Record Holder Usain Bolt Talks “Only See Great”
BU
05:11aHSBC China brokerage joint venture partner selling 39% stake
RE
05:11aHealth-Conscious IP Strategies
AQ
05:10aFrench parliament suspends COVID debate after Macron 'piss off' remark
RE
05:10aCOVID-19 UPDATE : Ontario Temporarily Moves To Modified Step Two Of Its Roadmap To Reopen
AQ
05:10aPHARMA COMPANIES' HAND STRENGTHENED IN THE FIGHT AGAINST PARALLEL EXPORTS : Will The Allergan Decision Be Sufficient To Secure Drug Supply In Turkey
AQ
05:08aSome Ghislaine Maxwell jurors initially doubted accusers, juror says
RE
05:08aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05:08aELLAKTOR S A : Financial Results FY2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Stock market optimism falters; higher U.S. yields hit tech stocks
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
4Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
5Japan's car sales fall but at slower pace as supply constraints ease

HOT NEWS