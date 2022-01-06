Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă's meeting with managing authorities and line Ministries on the topic of European funds absorption management

01/06/2022 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă convened, at the Government headquarters, a working meeting with managing authorities and line ministries. Attending discussions were: Dan Vîlceanu, Minister of Investment and European Projects, Cseke Attila, Minister for Development, Public Works and Administration, Adrian Chesnoiu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Secretaries of State, and Directors General/ representatives of managing authorities.

The main topics addressed were linked to the progress in the implementation of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2014-2020, state of the preparations of the programming period 2021- 2027, and the National Recovery and Resilience Programme.

The Prime Minister underlined the need to take the necessary measures for the absorption of the amount of more than 80 billion euros that Romania has available from the three European resources.

Rendering managing authorities operational and the growing involvement of those responsible for reforms in governmental structures, as well as activating the working mechanisms are priorities in this respect.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă requested a set of proposals to support the beneficiaries and recover the pace of absorption from the funds that remained from the Multiannual Financial Framework 2014 -2020 as well as procedures simplification and cutting through the red tape, along with taking over successful models from other European states. Moreover, the importance of projects with European funds for developing the Romanian economy was highlighted along with the need for consulting the beneficiaries to find the most appropriate operating procedures.

Skilled personnel will play an essential role in optimizing absorption mechanisms, therefore, Prime Minister requested that training courses be organized for employees in charge of managing European funds.

"I will not accept us to fail in absorbing this money. We will analyze developments weekly, in the Cabinet meeting. Each Minister will present the progress achieved in meeting the absorption objectives and will participate in all meetings with European officials ", stated Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă.

Disclaimer

Government of Romania published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 16:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aLinklaters advises TDR-led consortium on the contemplated combination of LeasePlan and ALD
AQ
11:16aLincoln Financial Launches New Retirement Plan Participant Experience
BU
11:16aDEADLINE ALERT FOR RDW, MARA, HOOD, AND RETA : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:15aCSE BULLETIN : Consolidation - Supernova Metals Corp. (SUPR)
NE
11:14aPenfund Announces US$75 Million Investment in Mariner Wealth Advisors
GL
11:13aOrange holds first Pan-African football tournaments enabling youth to be actors of positive change, to tackle plastic waste, via their passion for football Orange, a major partner of African football since 2008, is the official sponsor of the AFCON for the 7th time in a row
AQ
11:13aIndustry leader rob grant joins lockton chicago
PR
11:12aSINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aOmicron may be less severe in young and old, but not 'mild' - WHO
RE
11:11aBETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks slip, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
4Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
5NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS