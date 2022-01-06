Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă's meeting with managing authorities and line Ministries on the topic of European funds absorption management

Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă convened, at the Government headquarters, a working meeting with managing authorities and line ministries. Attending discussions were: Dan Vîlceanu, Minister of Investment and European Projects, Cseke Attila, Minister for Development, Public Works and Administration, Adrian Chesnoiu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Secretaries of State, and Directors General/ representatives of managing authorities.

The main topics addressed were linked to the progress in the implementation of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2014-2020, state of the preparations of the programming period 2021- 2027, and the National Recovery and Resilience Programme.

The Prime Minister underlined the need to take the necessary measures for the absorption of the amount of more than 80 billion euros that Romania has available from the three European resources.

Rendering managing authorities operational and the growing involvement of those responsible for reforms in governmental structures, as well as activating the working mechanisms are priorities in this respect.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă requested a set of proposals to support the beneficiaries and recover the pace of absorption from the funds that remained from the Multiannual Financial Framework 2014 -2020 as well as procedures simplification and cutting through the red tape, along with taking over successful models from other European states. Moreover, the importance of projects with European funds for developing the Romanian economy was highlighted along with the need for consulting the beneficiaries to find the most appropriate operating procedures.

Skilled personnel will play an essential role in optimizing absorption mechanisms, therefore, Prime Minister requested that training courses be organized for employees in charge of managing European funds.

"I will not accept us to fail in absorbing this money. We will analyze developments weekly, in the Cabinet meeting. Each Minister will present the progress achieved in meeting the absorption objectives and will participate in all meetings with European officials ", stated Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă.