Prime Minister Nicolae –Ionel Ciucă had a working meeting with representatives of agricultural producers and retailers

PRESS RELEASE

Prime Minister Nicolae -Ionel Ciucă had a working meeting today at the Victoria Palace with a delegation of Romanian agricultural producers and retailers. The meeting is part of the social dialogue that the Government has opened in fields of activity with representatives of trade unions and employers.

Discussions pertained to the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of rising energy prices, as well as the need to ensure a predictable environment for the operation of companies, support for agri-food producers and the food industry.

Prime Minister Nicolae -Ionel Ciucă stated that the Executive constantly considers the need to correlate the measures to protect the population against the COVID-19 pandemic with supporting a competitive economic environment that allows businesses to unfold and jobs to be secured.

Prime Minister also mentioned measures taken by the Government in order to contain the effects of the increase in energy prices. "We aimed to act on two levels: to take over, as much as possible, the impact that the citizens feel as a result of the energy crisis and to ensure the necessary levers for the economy to continue in terms of competitiveness and efficiency," stated Prime Minister Nicolae -Ionel Ciucă.

Also attending the meeting were Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Chesnoiu, Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila, and Head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat.

The agricultural producers and retailers were represented by: Gabriela Mihăilescu, Tiberiu Dănețiu, Cristian Stoicescu, members of the Board of Association of Large Romanian Commercial Networks (AMRCR), George Bădescu, Executive Director of AMRCR, Mario Creţu, member of the Board of Directors of the Employers Federation of Trade Networks, Julien Munch, Alina Gamauf, Adela Smeu, Monica Constantin, AMRCR members, Sorin Minea, Vice-Chair of the Romanian Food Industry Federation Romalimenta, Dana Tanase, Executive Director of the Romanian Meat Processors Association (ARC), Vlad Macovei, Farmers' Force Association, Florian Ciolacu, Executive Director of the Romanian Farmers Club.