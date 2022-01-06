Log in
Prime Minister Nicolae –Ionel Ciucă met with trade unions representatives

01/06/2022 | 09:28am EST
Prime Minister Nicolae -Ionel Ciucă had a dialogue with leaders of the trade union federations in Romania, attended by Minister of Education, Sorin Cîmpeanu, Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila, Minister of Finance Adrian Câciu, and Minister of Labour Marius Budăi.

The discussions in a hybrid format focused on the measures to prevent and contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, working conditions and salaries.

During the meeting, participants analyzed the effectiveness of the measures aimed at protecting the population, designed to ensure the continuity of public services, business unfolding, operation of the educational system.

The topics covered included the prevention measures, population testing, facial mask-wearing, vaccination, outpatient care, access to treatment, the economic context, the safety of medical personnel, and recovery of those affected by COVID-19.

The need for a coherent, systemic and predictable approach, dialogue with social partners included, has been highlighted. To protect the population against serious forms of disease and the risk of losing life, vaccination was cited as the most effective solution recommended by experts, containing the disease evolution to serious forms and hospitalization.

Regular meetings will be organized to continue the dialogue on identifying the most appropriate measures to manage the situation generated by the pandemic, but also to solve the requests of the social partners.

The salary demands and working conditions will be discussed and analysed within the framework of the social dialogue with the representatives of the employees in Health, Education, Public Order and other categories of employees from the public system.

Disclaimer

Government of Romania published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 14:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
