Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prime Minister Office of India : PM expresses gratitude to the people of Kongthong for special tune in his honour for promoting village tourism

11/28/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Prime Minister's Office
PM expresses gratitude to the people of Kongthong for special tune in his honour for promoting village tourism
Posted On: 28 NOV 2021 12:03PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to the people of Kongthong for a special tune in his honour and in appreciation of Government of India's efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination.

In reply to a tweet by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, the Prime Minister said;

"Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful."

Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful. @SangmaConradhttps://t.co/9ibr8eM1zd

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021

***

DS/SH



(Release ID: 1775789)Visitor Counter : 9


Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 06:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30aMINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Colombo security conclave focused operation
PU
02:02aBahrain outlook improves on fiscal reforms, S&P says
RE
01:40aNO : 397, 28 November 2021, Press Release Regarding the Political Consultations Between Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina
PU
01:40aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA : PM expresses gratitude to the people of Kongthong for special tune in his honour for promoting village tourism
PU
01:20aWORLD BANK : Electricity Access Expansion Project - P153743
PU
01:00aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China strengthens lending support for private enterprises
PU
11/28NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : not waiting for Foreigners
PU
11/27Exclusive-Visa complains to U.S. govt about India backing for local rival RuPay
RE
11/27Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries to curb Omicron variant -document
RE
11/27Indonesia to temporarily restrict some international arrivals to curb spread of omicron variant- official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's law enforcement agency summons Amazon, Future Group officials o..
2Exclusive-Visa complains to U.S. govt about India backing for local riv..
3Rumm Financial Brokerage : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2021-11-28
4Kuwait Finance House K S C P : “KFH” Concludes an Integrate..
5Bank al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2021 11 28

HOT NEWS