Prime Minister Office of India : PM expresses gratitude to the people of Kongthong for special tune in his honour for promoting village tourism

Prime Minister's Office

PM expresses gratitude to the people of Kongthong for special tune in his honour for promoting village tourism



Posted On: 28 NOV 2021 12:03PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to the people of Kongthong for a special tune in his honour and in appreciation of Government of India's efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination.

In reply to a tweet by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, the Prime Minister said;

"Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful."

Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful. @SangmaConradhttps://t.co/9ibr8eM1zd

***

DS/SH

(Release ID: 1775789)

Visitor Counter : 9