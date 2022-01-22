Prime Minister Office of India : PM pays homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti

Prime Minister's Office

PM pays homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti



Posted On: 23 JAN 2022 9:36AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people."

I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

***

DS/SH

(Release ID: 1791888)

Visitor Counter : 2