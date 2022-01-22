Log in
Prime Minister Office of India : PM pays homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti

01/22/2022
Prime Minister's Office
PM pays homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti
Posted On: 23 JAN 2022 9:36AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people."

I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

***

DS/SH



(Release ID: 1791888)Visitor Counter : 2


Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 04:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
