Prime Minister Office of India : PM's Message at Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme

07/23/2021 | 11:38pm EDT
Prime Minister's Office
PM's Message at Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme

Lord Buddha is all the more relevant in times of Corona pandemic: PM

India has shown how we can face even the most difficult challenge by following the path of Buddha: PM

In times of tragedy, the world has felt the power his teachings: PM
Posted On: 24 JUL 2021 8:58AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has said that Lord Buddha is all the more relevant in today's times of Corona pandemic. India has shown how we can face even the most difficult challenge by following the path of the Buddha. Entire world is moving in solidarity following the teachings of the Buddha. In this, 'care with prayer'initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation is praiseworthy, said the Prime Minister in his message for the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme.

आज कोरोना महामारी के रूप में मानवता के सामने वैसा ही संकट है जब भगवान बुद्ध हमारे लिए और भी प्रासंगिक हो जाते हैं।

बुद्ध के मार्ग पर चलकर ही बड़ी से बड़ी चुनौती का सामना हम कैसे कर सकते हैं, भारत ने ये करके दिखाया है: PM @narendramodi

- PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 24, 2021

The Prime Minister said harmony between our mind, speech and resolve and between our action and effort can guide us away from pain and towards happiness. This inspires us to work for general welfare during good times and gives us strength to face difficult times. Lord Buddha gave us eight-fold path to achieve this harmony, said the Prime Minister.

सारनाथ में भगवान बुद्ध ने पूरे जीवन का, पूरे ज्ञान का सूत्र हमें बताया था।

उन्होंने दुःख के बारे में बताया, दुःख के कारण के बारे में बताया, ये आश्वासन दिया कि दुःखों से जीता जा सकता है, और इस जीत का रास्ता भी बताया: PM @narendramodi

- PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 24, 2021

The Prime Minister said that when Buddha, forged in the fire of sacrifice and endurance, speaks, then these are not mere words but an entire cycle of 'Dhamm'begins and the knowledge flowing from him become synonymous with welfare of the world. That is why today he has followers all over the world, said the Prime Minister.

त्याग और तितिक्षा से तपे बुद्ध जब बोलते हैं तो केवल शब्द ही नहीं निकलते, बल्कि धम्मचक्र का प्रवर्तन होता है।

इसलिए, तब उन्होंने केवल पाँच शिष्यों को उपदेश दिया था, लेकिन आज पूरी दुनिया में उन शब्दों के अनुयायी हैं, बुद्ध में आस्था रखने वाले लोग हैं: PM @narendramodi

- PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 24, 2021

आप सभी को धम्मचक्र प्रवर्तन दिवस और आषाढ़ पूर्णिमा की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।

आज हम गुरु-पूर्णिमा भी मनाते हैं, और आज के ही दिन भगवान बुद्ध ने बुद्धत्व की प्राप्ति के बाद अपना पहला ज्ञान संसार को दिया था: PM @narendramodi

- PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 24, 2021

Quoting 'Dhamm Pada', Shri Modi remarked that enmity does not quell enmity. Rather, enmity is calmed with love and by a big heart. In times of tragedy, the world has felt this power of love and harmony. As this knowledge of Buddha, this experience of humanity gets enriched, the world will touch new heights of success and prosperity, concluded the Prime Minister.

https://youtu.be/Sq6i8ZGgmqU

*************

DS



(Release ID: 1738414)Visitor Counter : 8


Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 03:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS