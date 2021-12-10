Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prime Minister Office of India : PM to address depositors in a bank deposit insurance programme on 12th December

12/10/2021 | 11:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Prime Minister's Office
PM to address depositors in a bank deposit insurance programme on 12th December
Posted On: 11 DEC 2021 9:28AM by PIB Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the function on "Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs. 5 Lakh" on 12th December, 2021 at 12 noon in Vigyan Bhawan.

Deposit insurance covers all deposits such as savings, fixed, current, recurring deposits, etc. in all commercial banks, functioning in India. Deposits in State, Central and Primary cooperative banks, functioning in States/Union Territories are also covered. In a path breaking reform, Bank deposit insurance cover was enhanced from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh.

With deposit insurance coverage of Rs. 5 lakh per depositor per bank, the number of fully protected accounts at end of previous financial year constituted 98.1% of the total number of accounts, as against the international benchmark of 80%.

The first tranche of interim payments has been released by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation recently, against claims received from depositors of 16 Urban Cooperative Banks which are under restrictions by RBI. Payout of over Rs 1300 crore has been made to alternate bank accounts of over 1 lakh depositors against their claims.

Union Finance Minister, MoS Finance and RBI Governor will also be present on the occasion.

***

DS/SH



(Release ID: 1780381)Visitor Counter : 8


Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 04:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59aMalaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
RE
12:36aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Extension of validity of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS)- People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (U.P)
PU
12:33aIMF sees Morocco's economic growth at 6.3% in 2021, about 3% in 2022
RE
12:26aApplicants for Jordan Cove LNG Project Request FERC to Vacate Authorizations
PU
12:26aTROUTMAN PEPPER HAMILTON SANDERS LLP : FERC Accepts CAISO Tariff Changes for Co-located and Hybrid Resources
PU
12:25aIMF board approves $570 million credit facility for Chad
RE
12/10Australia treasurer calls for easing Covid curbs despite rising cases
RE
12/10PRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA : PM to address depositors in a bank deposit insurance programme on 12th December
PU
12/10India's total covid-19 cases reach 34.68 mln - health ministry
RE
12/10India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 393, total death toll at 475,128 - health ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Malaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
23M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial
3Grupo Mexico sells almost all shares in airport operator GAP
4U.S. Justice Dept launches expansive probe into short-selling -sources
5IMF board approves $570 million credit facility for Chad

HOT NEWS