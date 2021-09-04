Prime Minister Office of India : Telephone Conversation between PM & Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today afternoon. The two leaders positively assessed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas under the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership. Prime Minister appreciated UAE's support for the Indian community during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also conveyed best wishes for Expo-2020 to be held in Dubai from October 1, 2021.

Both leaders also discussed regional issues of common concern. They agreed that there is no place for terrorism and extremism in the world and stressed the importance of international community standing together against such forces.