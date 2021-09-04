Prime Minister Office of India : Telephone Conversation between PM & Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Telephone Conversation between PM & Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today afternoon. The two leaders positively assessed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas under the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership. Prime Minister appreciated UAE's support for the Indian community during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also conveyed best wishes for Expo-2020 to be held in Dubai from October 1, 2021.
Both leaders also discussed regional issues of common concern. They agreed that there is no place for terrorism and extremism in the world and stressed the importance of international community standing together against such forces.
Had a very useful telecon with His Highness @MohamedBinZayed. Reviewed progress in our comprehensive strategic partnership and discussed recent regional developments. Appreciated UAE's support to Indian community during Covid-19 and conveyed my best wishes for Dubai Expo.
- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021
Disclaimer
Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 04:31:01 UTC.