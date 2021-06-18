Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prime Minister Office of India : PM's greetings on Jyeshtha Ashtami

06/18/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PM's greetings on Jyeshtha Ashtami
18 Jun, 2021

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted all, specially the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said :

'On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, greetings and best wishes to everyone, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community. We bow to Mata Kheer Bhawani and pray for everybody's health and wellness.'

On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, greetings and best wishes to everyone, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community. We bow to Mata Kheer Bhawani and pray for everybody's health and wellness.

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 14:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09aPrice drop lures some buyers in India; China discounts dip
RE
10:08aUK says aim to conclude trade talks with New Zealand in August
RE
10:07aGlobal carbon price floor would limit global warming - IMF staff
RE
10:04aTSX set for worst day in over 2 weeks as energy stocks weigh
RE
10:04aAstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June
RE
10:01aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA  : PM's greetings on Jyeshtha Ashtami
PU
09:52aU.S. equity funds get first weekly net inflows in three - Lipper
RE
09:46aCanadian dollar extends weekly decline on Fed's hawkish shift
RE
09:34aAssessment of other two banks ongoing - eu commission source
RE
09:33aRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION  : Wells Fargo Crashes and Burns with New RINs Analysis
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls 1% amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
3TESCO PLC : TESCO : Wall Street heads for weak open as investors review recovery bets
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS