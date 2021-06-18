Prime Minister Office of India : PM's greetings on Jyeshtha Ashtami

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted all, specially the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said :

'On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, greetings and best wishes to everyone, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community. We bow to Mata Kheer Bhawani and pray for everybody's health and wellness.'