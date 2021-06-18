Prime Minister Office of India : PM's greetings on Jyeshtha Ashtami

PM's greetings on Jyeshtha Ashtami
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted all, specially the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said :
'On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, greetings and best wishes to everyone, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community. We bow to Mata Kheer Bhawani and pray for everybody's health and wellness.'
- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021
