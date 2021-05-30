Log in
Prime Minister Office of India : Power Ministry with support from Powergrid restores power Supply to Diu

05/30/2021 | 07:14am EDT
Ministry of Power
Power Ministry with support from Powergrid restores power Supply to Diu
Posted On: 30 MAY 2021 4:38PM by PIB Delhi

Power Ministry with support of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India, restored 220 kV Timbdi-Dhokadva and Savarkundla-Dhokadva Transmission Lines feeding power to Diu following extensive damage due to Taukte cyclone.

A team of about 600 personnel worked round-the-clock for early restoration of the lines in which about 33 towers collapsed besides suffering other damage. POWERGRID used the Emergency Restoration System to set up eleven towers and also constructed 10 new towers restoring the 220 kV Timbdi-Dhokadva line on 28th May, 2021.

With commissioning of this line fifteen 66 kV Sub-stations of GETCO could be energized to provide reliable power supply to Diu and nearby areas. Work for restoration of the Savarkundla-Dhokadva line is currently under progress.

***

SS/IG



(Release ID: 1722915)Visitor Counter : 1


Disclaimer

Ministry of Power of the Republic of India published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 11:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
