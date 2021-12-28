Log in
Prime Minister Office of Islamic Republic of : IMRAN KHAN CHAIRED THE 36TH MEETING OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY COMMITTEE (NSC)

12/28/2021 | 01:57am EST
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 36th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Information & Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all Services Chiefs, National Security Advisor and senior civil and military officers. Pakistan's first ever National Security Policy (NSP) 2022-2026 was presented for approval by the National Security Advisor (NSA) during the meeting. The NSA briefed the participants on the salient features of the NSP. He highlighted that Pakistan was shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework whereby the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the citizen of Pakistan. To ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core. A stronger economy would create additional resources that would in turn be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security. Participants were informed that the NSP had been created through a whole-of-government effort over the last seven years, and included extensive consultations among federal government institutions, with all provinces, and with the academia and private sector. It was highlighted that a detailed implementation framework had been created through which the National Security Division would review progress in collaboration with relevant ministries and departments. Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its citizens and reposed confidence that Pakistan is well prepared to meet any internal and external threats. NSC members, while approving the NSP, appreciated the National Security Division and all other government departments for this effort. Terming the NSP's formulation and approval a historic moment, the Prime Minister noted that the Policy must guide all organs of the government to ensure that their efforts are synchronized with the overall direction of the NSP. He instructed the National Security Adviser to present an implementation progress report to the NSC every month. Revitalization of the Planning Committee and the expansion of NSC's Advisory Board was also unanimously approved by the participants during the meeting. The NSP will now be presented to the Cabinet before being officially adopted. A public version of the document will be released in due course.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 06:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
