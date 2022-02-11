Log in
Prime Minister Office of Spain : Planas defends the search for a European consensus on the application of "mirror clauses" in trade relations

Via video conference, Luis Planas took part in the round table on "New international trade rules for a coherent policy at the service of sustainable food", with the participation of representatives from EU institutions in the agri-food sector, as well as the French Minister for Agriculture and Food, Julien Denormandie, and the Austrian Minister for Agriculture, Regions and Tourism, Elisabeth Köstinger.

In his speech at the conference - organised by the French Inter-professional Meat Association (Interbev) and the French organisations "Foundation for Nature and Man" and "Veblen Institute for Economic Reforms" - he expressed the timeliness of this round table, as the European Union is one of the main exporters and importers of agri-food products, and has a significant number of trade agreements with third countries, as well as preferential treatment for many other producing countries.

In this context, he pointed out that "we have a great opportunity to export our regulatory framework", especially bearing in mind that the agro-ecological transition and the EU's environmental, health, animal welfare and phyto-sanity requirements are the highest in the world. This way, "we will ensure that not only our citizens are safe, but also our farmers, livestock breeders and the agri-food sector".

The minister understands that we cannot include the "mirror clauses" unilaterally, firstly we need a political consensus within the EU and to work toward getting an international conviction in the framework of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). "We are in favour of rules-based trade, but we want our farmers to be able to compete having the same conditions as farmers in third countries.

He assured that "we do not want to impose a new protectionism", but that the reciprocity of the rules is a basic issue to ensure the ability to compete on a level playing field and also to make progress in the protection of the environment, animal welfare and human health, not only in the European Union but also in other countries. Issues such as antimicrobial resistance, climate change and the loss of biodiversity affect the whole world, so it is essential to raise awareness and make coordinated progress in tackling these problems.

He stressed that we have our own defined production model, which can be improved with the participation of EU institutions and organisations representing the sector, "and we must work with the conviction that we can bring these standards to the world stage".

Non official translation

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of Spain published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
