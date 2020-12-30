Prime Minister Office of Sweden : Draft agreement between the EU and the UK

'It is very gratifying that the negotiators have now reached an agreement. This is something that we in the EU have worked together on for a long time. The agreement will be an important basis for the continued relationship with the UK,' says Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

The fact that the draft agreement is now in place creates predictability for Swedish citizens and companies. A no-deal scenario between the EU and the UK has thus been avoided.

'This is good for Sweden, good for the EU, and good for the UK. The agreement is broad and spans many areas. In addition to a free trade agreement and rules for a level playing field, the agreement also covers important areas such as internal security, fisheries, transport, climate and environment. It provides the conditions for long-term cooperation and good relations between the EU and the UK in the future,' says Minister for EU Affairs Hans Dahlgren.

The agreement has been negotiated on the basis of the negotiating mandate given by the Member States to the European Commission. The text is currently being analysed and will be reviewed by EU Member States in the Council in the coming days. To enter into application from 1 January, the agreement needs to be approved by the UK parliament. The Council must also adopt a decision to apply it provisionally, as the European Parliament will not be able to consider it until after the turn of the year.

'The fact that the negotiators from the EU and the UK were finally able to present a draft agreement demonstrates the taking of shared responsibility and the great value of regulated and deep cooperation,' adds Mr Dahlgren.