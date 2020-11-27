Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Speaks to His Excellency Mr. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

11/27/2020 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, His Excellency Mr. Boris Johnson.

The two leaders exchanged thoughts about the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and reviewed the promising cooperation between India and UK in the area of vaccine development and manufacturing.

The leaders reiterated their shared desire to impart a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT era, and agreed that there was tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, scientific research, mobility of professionals and students, and defence and security.

They laid particular emphasis on India and UK joining hands in the fight against Climate Change, and appreciated their collaboration under platforms like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The leaders agreed that officials from both sides would continue their work to quickly finalise an ambitious long-term roadmap for the India-UK partnership.

New Delhi
November 27, 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 17:38:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:14pVision Marine Technologies Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Shares and Full Exercise of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option
GL
01:13pAir Canada Partners With Shoppers Drug Mart on Covid-19 Testing for Travellers
DJ
01:12pDOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO CAP INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:11pLinda and Lou Van de Vorst Receive MADD Canada Excellence In Public Policy Award
GL
01:10pOF MOLECULES & MEDICINE : Dr Maurice Hilleman ("The Father Of Modern Vaccines")
AQ
01:09pVARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:08pGLOBAL 3D DESKTOP PRINTER MARKET 2020-2024 : COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities | Technavio
BU
01:06pXERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
01:05pArcPacific Resources Private Placement and Rickard Gold Property Patents Transaction
NE
01:04pOil Prices Seen Remaining Subdued Into 2021 -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
2Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks at record high as risk trade continues, dollar under pressure
4BREXIT GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE: EU and UK say big differences remain
5U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ