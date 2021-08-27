Log in
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi speaks on telephone with Prime Minister of Italy H.E. Mr. Mario Draghi

08/27/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Prime Minister's Office
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi speaks on telephone with Prime Minister of Italy H.E. Mr. Mario Draghi
Posted On: 27 AUG 2021 10:50PM by PIB Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with the Prime Minister of Italy H.E. Mr. Mario Draghi.

The leaders discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world.

They strongly condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul International Airport yesterday, and emphasised the need to ensure the safe repatriation of stranded people.

They stressed upon the need for international cooperation, including at the level of the G20, in addressing the humanitarian crisis and long term security concerns arising out of the developments in Afghanistan.

The two leaders also discussed other important issues on the G20 agenda, such as Climate Change. In this context, they exchanged views on other forthcoming multilateral engagements too, such as COP-26.

Prime Minister appreciated Italy's dynamic leadership in productively steering discussions within the G20.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, especially on the situation in Afghanistan.

***

DS/SH



(Release ID: 1749742)Visitor Counter : 19


Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 18:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
