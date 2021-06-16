Log in
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had talks with former Austrian Chancellor Schüssel

06/16/2021 | 11:14am EDT
On Wednesday in the Carmelite Monastery, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had talks with former Austrian federal Chancellor-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation Wolfgang Schüssel about the restarting of the economy and political changes in Europe, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister's press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Gergely Gulyás, the Minister heading the Prime Minister's Office, the parties exchanged views about restarting in the wake of the pandemic; Mr Orbán informed his Austrian People's Party guest about the experiences of the successful Hungarian defence operations against the epidemic and the implementation of the vaccination plan.

Mr Orbán and Mr Schüssel also spoke about the political changes currently taking place in the European Union, the strengthening of the role of Central Europe and developments in European party politics. They recalled Chancellor Schüssel's visit to Hungary in April 2000; Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was the first who publicly and firmly stood up for the Austrian government affected by EU sanctions at the time and the Austrian Chancellor, Mr Havasi recalled.

He added that on Wednesday afternoon Mr Schüssel will deliver a speech at the Károlyi-Csekonics Palace in Budapest on the 4thanniversary of the death of Helmut Kohl, in memory of the Chancellor of German unity, Honorary Citizen of Europe, and Mr Kohl's spiritual legacy, at an event to be hosted by the Foundation for a Civic Hungary and the office in Hungary of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Prime Minister of Hungary published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 15:13:00 UTC.


