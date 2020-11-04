Log in
News  >  Companies

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has convened leaders of county defence committees asking them to exercise maximum rigour

11/04/2020 | 03:50am EST

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has convened leaders of county defence committees asking them to exercise maximum rigour

After announcing the introduction of tighter measures in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán convened the county government appointees - who are also the leaders of the local defence committees - to the Carmelite Monastery on Tuesday evening, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister's press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

The meeting was attended by the defence leaders of all Hungarian counties; the Prime Minister informed them about the Tuesday government decisions with which further tighter measures had been introduced in the fight against the epidemic, the press chief said.

He added that Mr Orbán drew the government appointees' attention to the fact that difficult months were coming, the measures now adopted would have to be implemented with maximum rigour in every county, and restrictions would have to be enforced consistently.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of Hungary published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 08:49:15 UTC

