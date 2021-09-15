Log in
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán travelled to Slovenia

09/15/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán travelled to Celje, Slovenia, where he will attend the opening of the 53rd International Trade and Business Fair and a meeting of the government delegations of Slovenia and Hungary, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister's press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI on Wednesday.

The government summit will be attended on behalf of the Hungarian Government by Deputy Prime Ministers Sándor Pintér and Zsolt Semjén, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Defence Minister Tibor Benkő, Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics and Minister of Human Capacities Miklós Kásler.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa will also have a separate meeting, and both prime ministers will deliver addresses at the opening of the 53rd MOS International Trade and Business Fair, the press chief added.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of Hungary published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
