Prime Minister and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen discuss illegal migration management

Today, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has had a telephone conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

'I have informed the President of the European Commission about the unabated flow of illegal migrants from Belarus to Lithuania across the external border of the European Union. I have also thanked for the support from the European Union institutions and political backing received so far. Active involvement of these institutions needs to be kept up in talking to the leaders of the countries from which illegal migrants arrive in order to stop the flow and return illegal migrants who have already reached Lithuania and have been formally rejected asylum,' said the Prime Minister.

It was agreed during the conversation to continue to closely coordinate actions in curbing illegal migration to the EU organised by the Belarusian regime.