|
Prime Minister announces changes to parliamentary secretaries
The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced changes to the team of parliamentary secretaries.
Over the past year, parliamentary secretaries have worked closely with their respective Cabinet ministers to support Canada's ongoing COVID-19 response - from securing vaccines to helping Canadians pay their bills and put food on the table, and ensuring businesses keep their doors open.
These parliamentary secretaries are newly appointed, taking on new responsibilities, or staying in their current portfolio.
The parliamentary secretaries are as follows:
-
Will Amosremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science)
-
Gary Anandasangareeremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
-
Rachel Bendayanremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
-
Chris Bittlebecomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change
-
Julie Dabrusinremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage
-
Pam Damoffremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services
-
Ali Ehsassiremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Innovation and Industry)
-
Neil Ellisremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
-
Greg Fergusbecomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government
-
Andy Fillmoreremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
-
Sean Fraserbecomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister, while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance
-
Anthony Housefatherremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour
-
Gudie Hutchingsremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
-
Yvonne Jonesremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs
-
Irek Kusmierczykremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion
-
Kevin Lamoureuxbecomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
-
Stéphane Lauzonremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors
-
Joël Lightboundremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
-
Steven MacKinnonremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement
-
Soraya MartinezFerrada becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport
-
Jennifer O'Connellbecomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health
-
Rob Oliphantremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs
-
Darrell Samsonremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence
-
Peter Schiefkebecomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
-
Marc Serrébecomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources
-
Maninder Sidhubecomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development
-
Francesco Sorbararemains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue
-
Adam van Koeverdenremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport)
-
Anita Vandenbeldremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence
-
Adam Vaughanremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (Housing)
-
Arif Viraniremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada
The parliamentary secretaries responsible for assisting the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages are as follows:
-
Larry Bagnellremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency)
-
Terry Beechbecomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (B.C.), while remaining Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
-
Élisabeth Brièreremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)
-
Terry Duguidremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)
-
Darren Fisherbecomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency)
-
Marie-France Lalondebecomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages)
-
Terry Sheehanremains Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedNor)
This team brings diverse skills and perspectives, and a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles. Alongside their ministers, they will continue to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to make sure people, communities, and businesses get the support they need to get through the global COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we will work to create jobs, grow the middle class, strengthen our economy, and build back better from this crisis.
The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing parliamentary secretaries for their hard work and service over the years.
Quote
'Parliamentary secretaries support ministers to deliver real, positive results for Canadians. I am confident that this team's dedication, skills, and experience will help us continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, keep Canadians safe and supported, and build a more resilient Canada for everyone.'
Quick Facts
-
Parliamentary secretaries are chosen by the Prime Minister to assist ministers.They arean important link between ministers and Parliament, working closely with their colleagues to deliver results that benefit Canadians. They also help advance government legislation, engage directly with Canadians on key government initiatives, and represent the government at home and on the international stage.
-
Parliamentary secretaries are not members of Cabinet and do not play a formal role in the Cabinet decision-making process. They support their ministers, but overall responsibility and accountability remains with the minister.
-
The Guide for Parliamentary Secretaries was released publicly for the first time in January 2016. It provides them with key information about their role and responsibilities within Canada's system of responsible parliamentary government, and outlines the rules and policies that relate to their work as parliamentary secretaries.
Associated Links
Disclaimer
Office of the Prime Minister of Canada published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 17:50:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|03:19p
|UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Africa urged to focus on green investments in energy for a recovery from COVID-19
|
PU
|03:15p
|ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Home Sales, Durables, Consumer Spending
|
DJ
|01:51p
|Prime Minister announces changes to parliamentary secretaries
|
PU
|01:15p
|U.s. cdc reports total deaths of 539,038 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 538,261 in previous report on mar. 20
|
RE
|01:12p
|U.s. cdc says 7,662,913 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of march 21 vs 7,648,211 doses administered as of march 20
|
RE
|01:12p
|'Raya and the Last Dragon' Leads Box Office as L.A. Theater Revival Boosts Ticket Sales
|
RE
|01:12p
|U.s. cdc says 44,141,228 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of march 21 vs 43,036,818 individuals as of march 20
|
RE
|01:12p
|U.s. cdc says 81,415,769 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of march 21 vs 79,367,225 individuals as of march 20
|
RE
|01:11p
|U.s. cdc says administered 124,481,412 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of march 21 vs 121,441,497 doses administered as of march 20
|
RE
|11:25a
|BANK OF BOTSWANA : S&P Global Ratings Affirms the Sovereign Credit Rating and Maintained the Negative Economic Outlook on Botswana
|
PU
|
|
|