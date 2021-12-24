Prime Minister awards best performing banks to mark Rs 100 billion approvals under MPMG (24-12-2021)

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-149 December 24, 2021

Prime Minister awards best performing banks to mark Rs 100 billion approvals under

MPMG

A ceremony was held on December 24, 2021 at Prime Minister House, Islamabad to mark Rs 100 billion in home finance approvals of the Governments flagship Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) program under the theme " Khawab ke tabeer ab tez ter". The Prime Minister lauded the leading role of State Bank of Pakistan and efforts of banking industry in the implementation of MPMG. He also witnessed ceremonial keys being handed over to six beneficiaries of MPMG who were from different regions and represented a variety of segments of Pakistan. Over 20 other beneficiaries of MPMG also participated in the ceremony. The Prime Minister expressed his pleasure to see that low and middle income citizens who were completely ignored earlier are now being served by the banks in obtaining home finance. While distributing awards among top performing banks with respect to approvals and disbursements, he urged banks to accelerate their efforts to help realize the dream of every Pakistani to own their own homes. Bank Alfalah secured the top position followed by Meezan Bank Limited and Standard Chartered Bank Limited. The ceremony was attended Ali Amin Gandhapur-Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan, Dr. Shahbaz Gill-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Senator Shaukuat Tareen-Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman NAPHDA, Dr. Amjad Ali-Minister for Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Presidents/CEOs of banks.

Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, shared the progress of MPMG since inception, highlighting that all stakeholders are taking steps in right direction to translate Prime Minister's vision of increasing home ownership into reality. Till December 20, 2021, banks have received applications of Rs. 263 billion while approvals of Rs. 109 billion have already been made. Over the last nine-months the approved amount increased by Rs. 98 billion. Disbursement has also increased from almost zero in March 2021 to Rs. 32 billion by December 20, 2021. While shedding light on the theme of the event, he mentioned that during the last month, banks on average approved Rs. 4 billion and disbursed Rs.

1.6 billion on weekly basis. He underscored the need to maintain and accelerate this momentum. There are six banks which disbursed over Rs. 2 billion each and seven banks have disbursed over Rs. 1 billion each in the span of 9 months under MPMG.

Applications Received (Amount) Applications Approved(Amount)

300 263 120 109 250 212 100 84 Billion 200 185 Billion 80 72 150 154 59 131 60 111 49 Rs Rs 39 100 40 71 57 22 50 41 20 16 11 0 30-Mar-21 27-Apr-21 25-May-21 30-Jun-21 31-Jul-21 31-Aug-21 30-Sep-21 31-Oct-21 30-Nov-21 20-Dec-21 0 30-Mar-21 27-Apr-21 25-May-21 30-Jun-21 31-Jul-21 31-Aug-21 30-Sep-21 31-Oct-21 30-Nov-21 20-Dec-21

Page 1