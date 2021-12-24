Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Minister awards best performing banks to mark Rs 100 billion approvals under MPMG (24-12-2021)

12/24/2021 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-149

December 24, 2021

Prime Minister awards best performing banks to mark Rs 100 billion approvals under

MPMG

A ceremony was held on December 24, 2021 at Prime Minister House, Islamabad to mark Rs 100 billion in home finance approvals of the Governments flagship Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) program under the theme " Khawab ke tabeer ab tez ter". The Prime Minister lauded the leading role of State Bank of Pakistan and efforts of banking industry in the implementation of MPMG. He also witnessed ceremonial keys being handed over to six beneficiaries of MPMG who were from different regions and represented a variety of segments of Pakistan. Over 20 other beneficiaries of MPMG also participated in the ceremony. The Prime Minister expressed his pleasure to see that low and middle income citizens who were completely ignored earlier are now being served by the banks in obtaining home finance. While distributing awards among top performing banks with respect to approvals and disbursements, he urged banks to accelerate their efforts to help realize the dream of every Pakistani to own their own homes. Bank Alfalah secured the top position followed by Meezan Bank Limited and Standard Chartered Bank Limited. The ceremony was attended Ali Amin Gandhapur-Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan, Dr. Shahbaz Gill-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Senator Shaukuat Tareen-Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman NAPHDA, Dr. Amjad Ali-Minister for Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Presidents/CEOs of banks.

Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, shared the progress of MPMG since inception, highlighting that all stakeholders are taking steps in right direction to translate Prime Minister's vision of increasing home ownership into reality. Till December 20, 2021, banks have received applications of Rs. 263 billion while approvals of Rs. 109 billion have already been made. Over the last nine-months the approved amount increased by Rs. 98 billion. Disbursement has also increased from almost zero in March 2021 to Rs. 32 billion by December 20, 2021. While shedding light on the theme of the event, he mentioned that during the last month, banks on average approved Rs. 4 billion and disbursed Rs.

1.6 billion on weekly basis. He underscored the need to maintain and accelerate this momentum. There are six banks which disbursed over Rs. 2 billion each and seven banks have disbursed over Rs. 1 billion each in the span of 9 months under MPMG.

Applications Received (Amount)

Applications Approved(Amount)

300

263

120

109

250

212

100

84

Billion

200

185

Billion

80

72

150

154

59

131

60

111

49

Rs

Rs

39

100

40

71

57

22

50

41

20

16

11

0

30-Mar-21

27-Apr-21

25-May-21

30-Jun-21

31-Jul-21

31-Aug-21

30-Sep-21

31-Oct-21

30-Nov-21

20-Dec-21

0

30-Mar-21

27-Apr-21

25-May-21

30-Jun-21

31-Jul-21

31-Aug-21

30-Sep-21

31-Oct-21

30-Nov-21

20-Dec-21

Page 1

External Relations Department

Disbursement (Amount)

35

32

30

29

25

Billion

20

17

15

Rs

11.5

10

7.7

5

5.2

1.0

1.6

0.6

0

25-May-21

30-Jun-21

31-Jul-21

31-Aug-21

30-Sep-21

31-Oct-21

30-Mar-21

27-Apr-21

30-Nov-21

20-Dec-21

The Governor said that growth in MPMG is attributed to various measures taken by the Government, SBP and NAPHDA to provide a conducive environment for banking industry to enter the untapped market of housing and construction finance. He mentioned the simplification of complex procedure, significant reduction in documentation requirement, development of model to assess informal income, effective redressal mechanism as examples of this support. Communication initiative like Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Meri Kahani -a series of testimonials of MPMG beneficiaries have also been instrumental in encouraging others to apply.

Earlier, in a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development (NCCHCD), Governor SBP apprised the Prime Minister on developments in housing and construction finance. He recalled that in July 2020, in line with the Government's vision of boosting economic activity, SBP mandated banks to increase their housing and construction finance to at least 5 percent of their domestic private sector advances by December 31, 2021. Five banks have already achieved their December, 2021 targets. The best performing banks in this regard were Albaraka Bank followed by Meezan Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank. He highlighted that as of December 17, 2021, banks have lent Rs. 321 billion which is Rs. 173 billion more than their financing as of June 30, 2020 reflecting growth of 117 percent since June, 2020. He praised Bank Al Habib, National Bank and Bank Alfalah for significant increase in their housing and construction finance portfolio since June, 2020 till date.

In conclusion Governor Baqir expressed SBPs confidence that banking industry will continue to pace up its performance rapidly to meet the objectives of Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar and to reach targets mandated for Housing and Construction Finance.

The MPMG event also witnessed speeches from Senator Shaukat Tareen, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue and Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, Chairman NAPHDA. The Finance Adviser reiterated the Government commitment to MPMG and assured banks to provide all needed support. Chairman NAPHA requested banks to demonstrate commitment in providing housing finance to individuals in NAPHDAs LDA City and Peri Urban projects.

**********

Page 2

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 19:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pIEI INTEGRATION : Welcomes You to Visit CES 2022 in LAS VEGAS
PU
03:09pTurkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan government
RE
03:01pRoche COVID-19 At-Home Test granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization to expand access to rapid self-testing solutions in the United States
AQ
03:01pLos Angeles Foster Teens Are Gifted Cryptocurrency and 1 Year of NFT and Crypto Education
GL
03:01pLos Angeles Foster Teens Are Gifted Cryptocurrency and 1 Year of NFT and Crypto Education
GL
02:57pQWI INVESTMENTS : Announcement of Net asset Value at 24 Dec 2021
PU
02:57pMAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on December 23, 2021
PU
02:55pOn Santa tracking call, Biden is told 'Let's go Brandon' - and says he agrees
RE
02:51pFidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2021 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
AQ
02:47pMAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) Trading Activity on December 22, 2021.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
3EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-
4PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
5Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over

HOT NEWS