Prime Minister meets Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on the margins of G20 Summit in Rome

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister of Italy, H.E. Mr. Mario Draghi in Italy on 29 October 2021, on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome. This was their first in person meeting. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Draghi for successfully hosting the G20 in the midst of a global pandemic. Italy is also partnering the UK in organizing COP-26 in Glasgow.

2. The two leaders discussed the challenges posed by climate change, and the need for the international community to work together. Prime Minister highlighted the transformative climate actions undertaken by India, and the concerns of developing countries about climate financing commitments of the developed world.

3. The two leaders also exchanged views on recent global and regional developments, including in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. They reiterated their desire for working closer together for furthering the India-EU multi-faceted cooperation.

4. On the bilateral side, the two leaders reviewed developments since the India-Italy Virtual Summit in November 2020 and expressed satisfaction at the progress in implementation of the 2020-2025 Action Plan adopted at the Virtual Summit that set strategic goals in the political, economic, S&T and cultural spheres to be achieved in the next five years.

5.The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further expanding trade and investment linkages between the two countries particularly in textiles, food processing, automotive and renewable energy sectors. To provide fresh impetus to the bilateral cooperation in renewables and clean energy, India and Italy issued a Joint Statement announcing a Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition and agreed to explore partnerships in areas such as large size green corridor projects, smart grids, energy storage solutions, gas transportation, integrated waste management (waste-to-wealth), development and deployment of green hydrogen and promotion of bio-fuels. India and Italy also signed a Statement of Intent on Textiles cooperation during the meeting.

6. Prime Minister extended invitation to PM Draghi to pay an official visit to India at the earliest opportunity.

