Prime Minister of Hungary : Hungary protects Europe's borders

Hungary protects Europe's borders. We are working hard to ensure that what happened in New York twenty years ago should never happen again, reads Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's press statement which the Press Office of the Prime Minister published on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York.

We still remember the thousands of innocent victims with aching hearts. 11 September 2001 proved that we must fight for the peace and security of Christian civilisation day after day, the Prime Minister wrote.

Mr Orbán recalled that after the sad events in New York twenty years ago, Hungary was among the first in Europe to take on a role in the fight against terrorism, and we supported our allies in NATO operations to the best of our abilities.

The 2015 European migration crisis brought terrorism also into Europe. Recent events in Afghanistan give us all reason to feel concerned again. The level of the security threat is increasing, and the instability of the region poses significant risks to Europe as well, the statement concludes.