Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prime Minister of Hungary : Viktor Orbán had talks with EU leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán conducted preliminary talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the President of Cyprus, and the Italian, Slovenian, Estonian and Luxembourg prime ministers ahead of the next EU summit, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister's press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

The purpose of the consultation conducted as part of a video conference was to better prepare for and discuss the topics of the EU summit to be held at the end of September in Brussels.

Members of the European Council talked about the maritime dispute over Turkish-Greek territorial issues which broke out in connection with gas reserves found in the Mediterranean.

They also spoke about relations with China, with regard to the fact that EU institutions and leaders of China will conduct official talks this month; the summit can be regarded partly as 'a replacement' for the EU-China summit which was cancelled earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic, the press chief highlighted.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of Hungary published this content on 10 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 17:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58pLondon's transport regulator bans Ola citing 'public safety' failings - Sky News
RE
02:37pIsraeli minister says Turkey opposed to regional peace
RE
02:37p'Tenet' Tops $300 Million Globally, but Domestic Box Office Is in Crisis Mode
RE
02:22pAs cold weather arrives, U.S. states see record increases in COVID-19 cases
RE
01:55pPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Viktor Orbán had talks with EU leaders
PU
01:44pNew York City mayor seeks to lockdown coronavirus hotspots starting Wednesday
RE
01:15pG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion meeting - Press Release
PU
01:12pSuez rebuffs Veolia's assurances it will not make hostile bid
RE
01:12pSuez rebuffs Veolia's assurances it will not make hostile bid
RE
01:11pSaudi business leader calls for boycott of goods from 'hostile' Turkey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PARKLAND CORPORATION : U.S. oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel
2ALPHABET INC. : Buying Just One Share of Stock Is Easier Than Ever. But Should You? -- Journal Report
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : executive says aviation outlook worse than expected
4AT&T INC. : AT&T : CEO Says Big HBO Bet Will Pay Off in Long Run
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump's diagnosis fuels uncertainty for skittish U.S. stock market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group