Prime Minister of Hungary : After thirty-two years, there is a freedom fight under way in Europe again

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent a congratulatory message to former President of the Czech Republic Václav Klaus on the occasion of his 80th birthday, Bertalan Havasi, the Deputy State Secretary heading the Press Office of the Prime Minister informed the Hungarian news agency MTI on Saturday.

'After thirty-two long years, there is a freedom fight under way in Europe again. This time, we're going to battle in the interest of our Christian-conservative traditions, our sovereign nation states, and the preservation of our Central European identity,' Mr Orbán wrote, adding that Václav Klaus's example is important support in this struggle as not only did he govern his own country towards a market economy, and so to the gate of a new era, but also played an important role in Central Europe becoming the continent's economic engine.

'It was a great pleasure for me in 2018 to welcome you in Budapest twice, and to have the opportunity to further strengthen our friendship, to take stock of the challenges facing Europe and our region's future. I'm grateful for the fact that you have always stood up for Hungary, and in that spirit it fills me with pride that today I can salute you not only as a good friend of mine, but also as a good friend of the entire Hungarian nation,' the Prime Minister wrote.