Prime Minister of Hungary : Viktor Orbán to have talks in Uzbekistan next Tuesday

On 30 March, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan, Bertalan Havasi, the head of the Press Office of the Prime Minister informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

He said Mr Orbán will have talks in Tashkent with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev about possibilities for the development of bilateral relations, but they will also discuss topical world political issues, including, above all, the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the possibilities of post-crisis recovery.

A delegation of members of the business community will also accompany the Hungarian Prime Minister to Uzbekistan. They will seek specific opportunities of economic and trade relations with their Uzbek counterparts.

The press chief added that, according to plans, the following day Mr Orbán was going to travel to Turkistan to attend the next meeting of the Turkic Council. However, the Kazakh organisers finally decided that, with regard to the pandemic situation, the summit will be held online, in the form of a video conference on 31 March.