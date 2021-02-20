Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prime Minister of Russian Federation : Mikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

02/20/2021 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin spoke over the telephone with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

The prime ministers discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in various areas. They focused on the implementation of the intergovernmental agreement on the shipment and transshipment of Belarusian oil products intended for export via Russian seaports, which was signed in Moscow on 19 February 2021.

In addition, Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko exchanged views on joint efforts to counter the coronavirus infection.

The prime ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the government level.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 17:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31pU.S. CDC Says Delivered 79,128,495 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Feb. 20 Versus 78,152,495 Doses Delivered As Of Feb. 19
RE
04:15pCorrection to Texas Disaster Declaration Article
DJ
03:50pRESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE : Money Update as at 12 February 2021
PU
03:47pBiden Issues Major Disaster Declaration for Texas Winter Storm--5th Update
DJ
03:15pBrazil president jair bolsonaro's nominee for petrobras ceo says company needs to find "balance" in fuel pricing
RE
03:14pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Estimated Budget Effects of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
PU
02:34pTOPIC : WFTU International Symposium in solidarity with the People of Venezuela (Virtual) Monday, 1st March 2021
PU
01:45pBitcoin, ether hit fresh highs
RE
01:41pBitcoin, ether hit fresh highs
RE
01:34pLOCAL CONTENT : DPR counsels Nigerians to invest in oil and gas production
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows
2Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Musk
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan says receives U.S. letter on auto chips, firms are doing what th..
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn chairman says expects 'limited impact' from chip shortage on cl..
5WALMART INC. : WALMART, GOLDMAN SACHS, AMAZON.COM: Stocks That Defined the Week

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ