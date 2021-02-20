Prime Minister of Russian Federation : Mikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin spoke over the telephone with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

The prime ministers discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in various areas. They focused on the implementation of the intergovernmental agreement on the shipment and transshipment of Belarusian oil products intended for export via Russian seaports, which was signed in Moscow on 19 February 2021.

In addition, Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko exchanged views on joint efforts to counter the coronavirus infection.

The prime ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the government level.