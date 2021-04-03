Prime Minister of Russian Federation : Alexei Overchuk's working visit to Belarus

On 3 April, Russian Deputy Prime Minster Alexei Overchuk made a working visit to Minsk, Republic of Belarus.
During the visit, Alexei Overchuk had a working meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov to discuss current issues of Russia-Belarus cooperation. There were also talks involving ministries and agencies of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.
