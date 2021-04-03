Log in
Prime Minister of Russian Federation : Alexei Overchuk's working visit to Belarus

04/03/2021 | 12:19pm EDT
On 3 April, Russian Deputy Prime Minster Alexei Overchuk made a working visit to Minsk, Republic of Belarus.

During the visit, Alexei Overchuk had a working meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov to discuss current issues of Russia-Belarus cooperation. There were also talks involving ministries and agencies of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation published this content on 03 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2021 16:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
