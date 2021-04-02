Log in
Prime Minister of Russian Federation : To Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

04/02/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko on the Day of Unity between the Peoples of Russia and Belarus.

The message reads, in part:

'On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and myself personally, I would like to congratulate you on the Day of Unity between the peoples of Russia and Belarus. Russian-Belarusian relations hinge on the principles of friendship, neighbourliness, partnership and alliance. Trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation continues to make steady progress. We are implementing large-scale energy, industrial and infrastructure projects. We continue to expand integration cooperation within the Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

'I am convinced that active joint work involving our governments will help further strengthen practical cooperation and address our current socioeconomic tasks for the benefit of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

'Mr Golovchenko, I wish you good health, prosperity and success in your important work, and I also wish happiness and prosperity to the fraternal Belarusian nation.'

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 13:11:05 UTC.


