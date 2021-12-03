Prime Minister of Sweden to visit Helsinki

Government Communications Department 3.12.2021 15.44 | Published in English on 3.12.2021 at 15.52 Press release 703/2021

The Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, will visit Finland on Wednesday, 8 December, at the invitation of Prime Minister Sanna Marin. During her visit, Prime Minister Andersson will also meet with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö.

Prime Minister Marin and Prime Minister Andersson will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and topical EU issues.

This is the first visit abroad of Prime Minister Andersson after she began her term of office. According to tradition, Finnish and Swedish prime ministers meet shortly after taking office. Prime Minister Marin too made her first visit to Sweden.

