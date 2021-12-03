Log in
Prime Minister of Sweden to visit Helsinki

12/03/2021 | 09:12am EST
Prime Minister of Sweden to visit Helsinki
Government Communications Department
3.12.202115.44| Published in English on 3.12.2021 at 15.52
Press release703/2021

The Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, will visit Finland on Wednesday, 8 December, at the invitation of Prime Minister Sanna Marin. During her visit, Prime Minister Andersson will also meet with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö.

Prime Minister Marin and Prime Minister Andersson will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and topical EU issues.

This is the first visit abroad of Prime Minister Andersson after she began her term of office. According to tradition, Finnish and Swedish prime ministers meet shortly after taking office. Prime Minister Marin too made her first visit to Sweden.

Inquiries:Jari Luoto, State Under-Secretary for European Affairs, tel. +358 50 468 5949, and Anne Sjöholm, Head of Communications for EU Affairs, tel. +358 40 537 0733, Prime Minister's Office

​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​

Nykyinen hallitusSanna Marin

