Prime Minister of the Republic of Cabo Verde Visits the Ecowas Commission as Part of his Working Visit to Nigeria

Abuja, November 19, 2021 - The Prime Minister of Cabo Verde, H.E Dr. Ulisses Correia e Silva has visited the ECOWAS Commission as part of activities marking his working visit to Nigeria. He explained that the purpose of the mission is to inaugurate the new embassy of Cabo Verde in the country, present the first resident ambassador who will be representing Cabo Verde before the ECOWAS Commission as well as strengthen the relationship and cooperation of Cabo Verde with Nigeria, the ECOWAS Commission, and all Member States in the organisation.

Welcoming the Prime Minister on behalf of the President H.E Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and other commissioners, the Vice President H.E Finda Koroma said the visit to the Commission showed the importance Cabo Verde placed on its membership of the regional body. While using the opportunity to congratulate H.E Jose Maria Neves on his recent election as the President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, she said "we are impressed by Cabo Verde's exemplary democratic governance through the organisation of free and fair elections and the smooth transfer of power". She also appreciated the clear leadership the country has shown in human capital development despite being a small country of many islands. She expressed the unflinching support of ECOWAS community institutions to the new government and good people of Cabo Verde.

Photos

[Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link]