Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prime Minister: only by acting in solidarity can we solve challenges of irregular migration

09/04/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with Margaritis Schinas, European Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, and has discussed migration and other matters on the European Union agenda.

The meeting has focused on the New Pact on Migration and Asylum. Prime Minister Šimonytė has noted Lithuania's commitment to guarding the EU's external border. The present crisis of irregular migration has shown that the EU needs to step up its efforts to strengthen the protection of the EU's external borders.

'The European Union's legal framework needs to respond as closely as possible to the current situation in the EU and help meet the arising challenges. I know that hybrid challenges can be a novelty for us, but we need to learn and adapt quickly. One of these challenges is Lukashenko's hybrid attack on the EU's border against the entire EU,' said Šimonytė.

Lithuania proposes to include safeguards in the new pact, which would allow member states to respond quickly to similar challenges and protect their national security. It is proposed to consider a common standard for the EU's physical external border and an appropriate EU legal framework in this respect. The safeguards should ensure the protection of the EU's external borders, and prevent irregular migration and abuse of EU's asylum policy by undemocratic regimes.

It is also proposed that greater attention should be given to increasing the EU's capacity to return irregular migrants.

'The smooth return of irregular migrants to their countries of origin is key. Strong coordination between all EU policies is needed to create real incentives for countries of origin to return their citizens as soon as possible. Only by acting in solidarity and strengthening the EU's external border can we tackle the challenges of irregular migration. Irregular migration through Belarus shows that there are no Eastern or Southern European problems, but that there are common European problems,' said the Prime Minister.

The Head of Government and the Vice-President of the European Commission have visited the Belarus-Lithuania border, have met with Fabrice Leggeri, Executive Director of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), representatives of the mission, and officials of the European Asylum Support Office (EASO), and have seen a camp for irregular migrants at the Border Guard School in Medininkai.

Prime Minister Šimonytė has thanked European Commission Vice-President Schinas for the solidarity shown to Lithuania and the technical assistance, and has presented Lithuania's actions aimed at protecting the EU's external border and preventing the possible secondary movement of migrants in the EU. The Prime Minister has requested the European Commission Vice-President to support Lithuania's further actions and needs with a view to preventing irregular migration (new restrictive measures (sanctions) for those involved in organising irregular migration flows, combating human smuggling, additional funding to improve EU border surveillance, reception conditions, and smooth asylum procedures, rapid common European legal solutions to counter hybrid attacks and abuse of the asylum system, etc.).

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Lithuania published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 16:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02pPGA TOUR : A look back at Tiger Woods' winning bag at the 2007 TOUR Championship
PU
12:44pInvestors grow wary as stocks hit new highs
RE
12:17pBeef giant Brazil halts China exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases
RE
12:02pPRIME MINISTER : only by acting in solidarity can we solve challenges of irregular migration
PU
11:33aBrazil suspends China beef exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases
RE
11:15aSyria says it welcomes Lebanon's request to import energy
RE
10:12aObservers from NATO countries attended International Army Games competitions
PU
10:12aWORLD BANK : to Support Land Administration, Titling in Lao PDR
PU
09:47aSaudi's SRC signs $533 million refinance deal with social insurance agency
RE
09:37aLower Mississippi River, New Orleans ports reopen to vessel traffic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese firm serves up lab-grown pork in world's top meat market
2U.S. probing fatal Tesla crash that killed pedestrian
3Tesla : Victim of Tesla crash in Texas had alcohol level exceeding lega..
4Saudi Research and Media : state media companies to start moving from D..
5Porsche, Puma to join Germany's DAX as index expands

HOT NEWS