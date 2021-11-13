Log in
Prime Minister's Meeting with the United States Congressional Delegation

11/13/2021 | 02:30am EST
Prime Minister's Office
Prime Minister's Meeting with the United States Congressional Delegation
Posted On: 13 NOV 2021 12:42PM by PIB Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with US Congressional delegation led by Senator John Cornyn which includedSenator Michael Crapo, Senator Thomas Tuberville, Senator Michael Lee,Congressman Tony Gonzales and Congressman John Kevin Elizey Sr. Senator John Cornyn is the co-founder and co-Chair of the Senate caucus on India and Indian Americans.

The Congressional delegation noted the excellent management of COVID situation in India in-spite of the challenges of large and diverse population. Prime Minister noted that people's participation based on democratic ethos of the country played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last one century.

Prime Minister appreciated the consistent support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnershipwhich is anchored in shared democratic values.

There was a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interest, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. Prime Minister and the visiting delegation noted the increasing convergence of strategic interests between the two strategic partners and expressed desire to further enhance cooperation with an aim to promote global peace and stability.

The Prime Minister also exchanged views on the potential for enhancing the bilateral relationship and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues such as the terrorism, climate change and reliable supply chains for critical technologies.

*****

DS/AKJ



(Release ID: 1771410)Visitor Counter : 49


Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 07:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
