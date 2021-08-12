|
Prime Minister's Shram Awards announced
Ministry of Labour & Employment
Prime Minister's Shram Awards announced
Out of the total awardees, 49 workers are from the public sector while 20 workers are from the private sector.
Posted On: 12 AUG 2021 6:02PM by PIB Delhi
The Government of India today announced the Prime Minister's Shram Awards (PMSA) for the year 2018. These awards are to be awarded to 69 workers employed in the Departmental Undertakings & Public Sector Undertakings of the Central and State Governments and Private Sector Units employing 500 or more workers in recognition of their distinguished performance, innovative abilities, outstanding contribution in the field of productivity and exhibition of exceptional courage and presence of mind.
This year the Prime Minister's Shram Awards are given in three categories namely Shram Bhushan Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs.1,00,000/- each, Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs. 60,000/- each and Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs.40,000/- each.
For the year 2018, four (4) nominations for the Shram Bhushan Awards, twelve (12) nominations for Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana awards and seventeen (17) nominations for Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards have been selected. While the total number of Shram Awards conferred this year are thirty three (33), the number of workers receiving the Awards is sixty nine (69) as some of the awards have been shared by workers and/or teams of workers consisting of more than one worker. Out of the total awardees, forty nine (49) workers are from the public sector while twenty (20) workers are from the private sector. The awardees include eight (8) women workers. Details of the awardees are enclosed.
Details of Awardees
SHRAM BHUSHAN
Total number of Shram Bhushan Awards are four(4). It carries a cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/- and a 'Sanad'. Total number of Shram Bhushan Awardees are ten (10) for the year 2018 in respect of Public Sector Undertaking and Private Sector. Names of awardees are as under:-
|
S. No.
|
Name(s) of awardee(s)
|
Name of organizaiton
|
1
|
Shri M. Balamurugan
Artisan-II
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirapalli-14 (Tamil Nadu)
|
Shri M. Gurunathan
Deputy Engineer
|
2
|
Shri Devaraja Sarangi
Senior Technician
|
Steel Authority of India Ltd.(SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela - 769001
(Odisha)
|
Shri Tapas Kumar Jena
Assistant Roller
|
Shri Gopal Krushna Sahu
Senior Technician
|
Shri Subrat Kumar Jena
Assistant Roller
|
Shri Prafulla Kumar Patra
Assistant Roller
|
Shri Ranjan Kumar Das
Senior Technician
|
3
|
Shri Mukesh Kumar
Senior Associate
|
Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur - 831001 (Jharkhand)
|
4
|
Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh
Senior Associate
|
Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur - 831001 (Jharkhand)
SHRAM VIR/VEERANGANA
Total number of Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana Awards are twelve (12). It carries a cash award of Rs. 60,000/- and a 'Sanad'. Total number of Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana awardees are twenty-one (21) including one (1) women worker for the year 2018. Names of awardees in respect of Public Sector Undertaking and Private Sector are as under:-
|
S. No.
|
Name(s) of awardee(s)
|
Name of organizaiton
|
1.
|
Shri Om Sharan Gupta
Artisan Grade - II
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403 (Uttarakhand)
|
2.
|
Shri Sangram Kishor Swain
Assistant Roller
|
Steel Authority of India Ltd.(SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela - 769011
(Odisha)
|
Shri Chandan Kumar Mazumdar
Senior Technician
|
Shri Pravas Chandra Behera
Senior Technician
|
Shri Raghunath Prasad Padhy
Assistant Roller
|
Shri Susanta Kumar Mishra
Assistant Roller
|
Smt. Chari Oram
Senior Semi-Skilled Worker
|
3.
|
Shri A. Madhusudhan
Semi Skilled Worker
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirapalli-620014 (Tamil Nadu)
|
Shri M. Senthilkumar
Artisan - II (Worker)
|
Shri K. Balamurugan
Artisan - II (Worker)
|
4.
|
Mohd. Iftekar Ahsan
Artisan Grade-I
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, (Uttarakhand)
|
Shri Jeevan Chander
Artisan Grade-I
|
Shri Jay Prakash Singh
Artisan Grade-II
|
5.
|
Shri Mungara Dhana Raju
Artisan II (Worker Category)
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirappalli - 620014 (Tamil Nadu)
|
6.
|
Shri Nawab Ali
Artisan Grade I
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, (Uttarakhand)
|
7.
|
Shri Hitesh Kumar Patel
Senior Associate
|
Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)
|
8.
|
Shri Manas Bhattacharya
Senior Associate
|
Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)
|
9.
|
Shri Jitendra Kumar Singh
Foreman
|
Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)
|
10.
|
Shri Brij Lal
Associate
|
Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)
|
11.
|
Shri Dipak Kumar Singh
Foreman
|
Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)
|
12.
|
Shri Chinmoy Bhattacharyya
Foreman
|
Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001, (Jharkhand)
SHRAM SHREE/DEVI
Total number of Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards are seventeen(17). It carries a cash award of Rs. 40,000/- and a 'Sanad'. Total number of Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awardees are thirty-eight (38) including seven (7) women workers. Names of Shram Shree/Shram Devi awardees in respect of Public Sector Undertakings and Private Sector are as under:-
|
S. No.
|
Name(s) of awardee(s)
|
Name of organizaiton
|
1.
|
Smt. Khilanjali Temre
Senior Technician
|
Steel Authority of India Ltd., (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Rail & Structural Mill, Mill Zone, Bhilai(Chhattisgarh)
|
Smt. Bloomy Sanyal
Senior Technician
|
Smt. Leena Warathe
Senior Technician
|
Smt. Smriti Singh
Senior Technician
|
Shri C. P. Pradeep
Senior Technician
|
Shri Chaitu Ram Dewangan
Senior Technician
|
2.
|
Shri Korivi Ramesh
Artisan Grade - I
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), Ramachandrapuram, Hyderabad- 500032 (Telangana)
|
Shri Patluri Raja Sekhar
Artisan Gade - II
|
Shri Kotte Raju
Artisan Grade - II
|
3.
|
Shri Raj Kumar Dhurandhar
Chargeman-cum-Master Technician
|
Steel Authority of India Ltd., (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Steel Melting Shop-1, Bhilai, Durg (Chhattisgarh)
|
Shri E. Noe Das
Chargeman-cum-Senior Technician
|
Shri Manoj Kumar Meshram
Senior Technician
|
Shri Lalit Kumar
Senior Technician
|
Shri Bharat Lal Thakur
Senior Technician
|
Shri Arun Kumar
Senior Technician
|
Shri Baliram
Technician
|
4.
|
Shri L.B. Singh
Assistant Engineer Grade-2 (Working Supervisor)
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.,(BHEL), P.O. Piplani, Bhopal - 462022 (Madhya Pradesh)
|
5.
|
Shri Govind Prasad Vishwakarma
Deputy Engineer (Assistant Engineer Grade - 2 upto 24th June 17
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), P.O. Piplani, Bhopal - 462022 (Madhya Pradesh)
|
6.
|
Shri Ravi.N
Artisan Grade II
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), Electronics Division, Mysore road, Bangalore-560026 (Karnataka)
|
7.
|
Shri Manoj Kumar Pradhan
Senior Technician
|
Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela-769011(Odisha)
|
Shri Badal Kumarkar
Senior Technician/Operator
|
Shri Sujit Kumar Mishra
Senior Technician/Operator
|
8.
|
Smt. Shobha N C
Executive Additional Engineer Grade - II
|
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), Electronics Division, Mysore road, Bangalore-560026(Karnataka)
|
9.
|
Shri Faganlal Pawar
Chargeman-cum-Master Technician
|
Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Rail & Structural Mill, Bhilai (Chhattisgarh)
|
Shri Chowa Ram Verma
Senior Technician (M)
|
Shri Ashok Kumar
Senior Operative(R/T)
|
10.
|
Shri Birbal Ram Janghel
Assistant Foreman
|
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.,. Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
|
Shri Bharat Lal Dewangan
Assistant Foreman
|
Shri Rajkumar Sakulkar
Assistant Foreman
|
Shri Damodar Behera
Master Welder
|
Shri Ishwar Lal Verma
Master Technician
|
11.
|
Shri Patel Rohitkumar Purusottambhai
Plant Operator
|
Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Surat (Gujarat)
|
12.
|
Smt. Y. Maheswary
Worker
|
M/s KDHP Co. (P) Ltd., Munnar (Kerala)
|
13.
|
Shri Chada Surender Reddy
Senior Technician Grade-II
|
BrahoMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad (Telangana)
|
14.
|
Shri Poosa Ramu
Senior Technician Grade-II
|
BrahoMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad (Telangana)
|
15.
|
Shri Rajendra Gohil
Senior Fitter
|
Piramal Glass Pvt. Ltd., Surat (Gujarat)
|
16.
|
Smt. Rajakumari
Worker
|
M/s KDHP Co. Pvt Ltd., Munnar (Kerala)
|
17.
|
Shri Prasant Kumar Mohanty
Senior Associate
|
Tata Steel Ltd., Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)
***
VRRK/GK
(Release ID: 1745199)Visitor Counter : 10
Disclaimer
Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Republic of India published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 12:41:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|