Prime Minister's Shram Awards announced

08/12/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Labour & Employment
Prime Minister's Shram Awards announced

Out of the total awardees, 49 workers are from the public sector while 20 workers are from the private sector.
Posted On: 12 AUG 2021 6:02PM by PIB Delhi

The Government of India today announced the Prime Minister's Shram Awards (PMSA) for the year 2018. These awards are to be awarded to 69 workers employed in the Departmental Undertakings & Public Sector Undertakings of the Central and State Governments and Private Sector Units employing 500 or more workers in recognition of their distinguished performance, innovative abilities, outstanding contribution in the field of productivity and exhibition of exceptional courage and presence of mind.

This year the Prime Minister's Shram Awards are given in three categories namely Shram Bhushan Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs.1,00,000/- each, Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs. 60,000/- each and Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs.40,000/- each.

For the year 2018, four (4) nominations for the Shram Bhushan Awards, twelve (12) nominations for Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana awards and seventeen (17) nominations for Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards have been selected. While the total number of Shram Awards conferred this year are thirty three (33), the number of workers receiving the Awards is sixty nine (69) as some of the awards have been shared by workers and/or teams of workers consisting of more than one worker. Out of the total awardees, forty nine (49) workers are from the public sector while twenty (20) workers are from the private sector. The awardees include eight (8) women workers. Details of the awardees are enclosed.

Details of Awardees

SHRAM BHUSHAN

Total number of Shram Bhushan Awards are four(4). It carries a cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/- and a 'Sanad'. Total number of Shram Bhushan Awardees are ten (10) for the year 2018 in respect of Public Sector Undertaking and Private Sector. Names of awardees are as under:-

S. No.

Name(s) of awardee(s)

Name of organizaiton

1

Shri M. Balamurugan

Artisan-II

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirapalli-14 (Tamil Nadu)

Shri M. Gurunathan

Deputy Engineer

2

Shri Devaraja Sarangi

Senior Technician

Steel Authority of India Ltd.(SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela - 769001

(Odisha)

Shri Tapas Kumar Jena

Assistant Roller

Shri Gopal Krushna Sahu

Senior Technician

Shri Subrat Kumar Jena

Assistant Roller

Shri Prafulla Kumar Patra

Assistant Roller

Shri Ranjan Kumar Das

Senior Technician

3

Shri Mukesh Kumar

Senior Associate

Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur - 831001 (Jharkhand)

4

Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh

Senior Associate

Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur - 831001 (Jharkhand)

SHRAM VIR/VEERANGANA

Total number of Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana Awards are twelve (12). It carries a cash award of Rs. 60,000/- and a 'Sanad'. Total number of Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana awardees are twenty-one (21) including one (1) women worker for the year 2018. Names of awardees in respect of Public Sector Undertaking and Private Sector are as under:-

S. No.

Name(s) of awardee(s)

Name of organizaiton

1.

Shri Om Sharan Gupta

Artisan Grade - II

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403 (Uttarakhand)

2.

Shri Sangram Kishor Swain

Assistant Roller

Steel Authority of India Ltd.(SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela - 769011

(Odisha)

Shri Chandan Kumar Mazumdar

Senior Technician

Shri Pravas Chandra Behera

Senior Technician

Shri Raghunath Prasad Padhy

Assistant Roller

Shri Susanta Kumar Mishra

Assistant Roller

Smt. Chari Oram

Senior Semi-Skilled Worker

3.

Shri A. Madhusudhan

Semi Skilled Worker

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirapalli-620014 (Tamil Nadu)

Shri M. Senthilkumar

Artisan - II (Worker)

Shri K. Balamurugan

Artisan - II (Worker)

4.

Mohd. Iftekar Ahsan

Artisan Grade-I

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, (Uttarakhand)

Shri Jeevan Chander

Artisan Grade-I

Shri Jay Prakash Singh

Artisan Grade-II

5.

Shri Mungara Dhana Raju

Artisan II (Worker Category)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), High Pressure Boiler Plant, Tiruchirappalli - 620014 (Tamil Nadu)

6.

Shri Nawab Ali

Artisan Grade I

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, (Uttarakhand)

7.

Shri Hitesh Kumar Patel

Senior Associate

Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)

8.

Shri Manas Bhattacharya

Senior Associate

Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)

9.

Shri Jitendra Kumar Singh

Foreman

Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)

10.

Shri Brij Lal

Associate

Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)

11.

Shri Dipak Kumar Singh

Foreman

Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)

12.

Shri Chinmoy Bhattacharyya

Foreman

Tata Steel Ltd., Bistupur, Jamshedpur-831001, (Jharkhand)

SHRAM SHREE/DEVI

Total number of Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards are seventeen(17). It carries a cash award of Rs. 40,000/- and a 'Sanad'. Total number of Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awardees are thirty-eight (38) including seven (7) women workers. Names of Shram Shree/Shram Devi awardees in respect of Public Sector Undertakings and Private Sector are as under:-

S. No.

Name(s) of awardee(s)

Name of organizaiton

1.

Smt. Khilanjali Temre

Senior Technician

Steel Authority of India Ltd., (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Rail & Structural Mill, Mill Zone, Bhilai(Chhattisgarh)

Smt. Bloomy Sanyal

Senior Technician

Smt. Leena Warathe

Senior Technician

Smt. Smriti Singh

Senior Technician

Shri C. P. Pradeep

Senior Technician

Shri Chaitu Ram Dewangan

Senior Technician

2.

Shri Korivi Ramesh

Artisan Grade - I

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(BHEL), Ramachandrapuram, Hyderabad- 500032 (Telangana)

Shri Patluri Raja Sekhar

Artisan Gade - II

Shri Kotte Raju

Artisan Grade - II

3.

Shri Raj Kumar Dhurandhar

Chargeman-cum-Master Technician

Steel Authority of India Ltd., (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Steel Melting Shop-1, Bhilai, Durg (Chhattisgarh)

Shri E. Noe Das

Chargeman-cum-Senior Technician

Shri Manoj Kumar Meshram

Senior Technician

Shri Lalit Kumar

Senior Technician

Shri Bharat Lal Thakur

Senior Technician

Shri Arun Kumar

Senior Technician

Shri Baliram

Technician

4.

Shri L.B. Singh

Assistant Engineer Grade-2 (Working Supervisor)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.,(BHEL), P.O. Piplani, Bhopal - 462022 (Madhya Pradesh)

5.

Shri Govind Prasad Vishwakarma

Deputy Engineer (Assistant Engineer Grade - 2 upto 24th June 17

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), P.O. Piplani, Bhopal - 462022 (Madhya Pradesh)

6.

Shri Ravi.N

Artisan Grade II

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), Electronics Division, Mysore road, Bangalore-560026 (Karnataka)

7.

Shri Manoj Kumar Pradhan

Senior Technician

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela-769011(Odisha)

Shri Badal Kumarkar

Senior Technician/Operator

Shri Sujit Kumar Mishra

Senior Technician/Operator

8.

Smt. Shobha N C

Executive Additional Engineer Grade - II

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., (BHEL), Electronics Division, Mysore road, Bangalore-560026(Karnataka)

9.

Shri Faganlal Pawar

Chargeman-cum-Master Technician

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant, Rail & Structural Mill, Bhilai (Chhattisgarh)

Shri Chowa Ram Verma

Senior Technician (M)

Shri Ashok Kumar

Senior Operative(R/T)

10.

Shri Birbal Ram Janghel

Assistant Foreman

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.,. Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

Shri Bharat Lal Dewangan

Assistant Foreman

Shri Rajkumar Sakulkar

Assistant Foreman

Shri Damodar Behera

Master Welder

Shri Ishwar Lal Verma

Master Technician

11.

Shri Patel Rohitkumar Purusottambhai

Plant Operator

Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Surat (Gujarat)

12.

Smt. Y. Maheswary

Worker

M/s KDHP Co. (P) Ltd., Munnar (Kerala)

13.

Shri Chada Surender Reddy

Senior Technician Grade-II

BrahoMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad (Telangana)

14.

Shri Poosa Ramu

Senior Technician Grade-II

BrahoMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad (Telangana)

15.

Shri Rajendra Gohil

Senior Fitter

Piramal Glass Pvt. Ltd., Surat (Gujarat)

16.

Smt. Rajakumari

Worker

M/s KDHP Co. Pvt Ltd., Munnar (Kerala)

17.

Shri Prasant Kumar Mohanty

Senior Associate

Tata Steel Ltd., Jamshedpur-831001 (Jharkhand)

***

VRRK/GK



(Release ID: 1745199)Visitor Counter : 10

Disclaimer

Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Republic of India published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 12:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
