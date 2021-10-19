Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
The Prime Minister will speak with the Leader of the Official Opposition, the Honourable Erin O'Toole.
The Prime Minister will speak with the Parliamentary Leader of the Green Party of Canada, Elizabeth May.
The Prime Minister will speak with the Leader of the New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh.
