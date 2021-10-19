Log in
Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

10/19/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.

The Prime Minister will speak with the Leader of the Official Opposition, the Honourable Erin O'Toole.

The Prime Minister will speak with the Parliamentary Leader of the Green Party of Canada, Elizabeth May.

The Prime Minister will speak with the Leader of the New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh.

Disclaimer

Office of the Prime Minister of Canada published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 21:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
