Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Minister speaks on phone with his German counterpart, Federal Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel

08/23/2021 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Prime Minister's Office
Prime Minister speaks on phone with his German counterpart, Federal Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel
Posted On: 23 AUG 2021 8:29PM by PIB Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with his German counterpart, Federal Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel.

The leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people.

The two leaders also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in Covid-19 vaccines, development cooperation with a focus on climate and energy, and fostering trade and economic relations. They exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council. They emphasised commonality of perspectives between both sides on promoting inclusive cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

***

DS/SH



(Release ID: 1748358)Visitor Counter : 23


Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aRUBIS : Opérations effectuées dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions (hors contrat de liquidité) du 16 au 20 août 2021
DJ
11:36aRUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 16 to 20, 2021
DJ
11:36aDGAP-PVR : artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
11:35aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:34aELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT : Hosts Expert Panel on Electrification of Government Fleets at NIGP Virtual
PU
11:34aVELODYNE LIDAR : Sensor maker Velodyne's founder calls for chairman's resignation
RE
11:34aRECKITT BENCKISER : Let's get Water Positive
PU
11:34aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION（H shares）
PU
11:34aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2021（h shares）
PU
11:34aREDEMPTION BY DIAGEO FINANCE PLC OF EUR 900,000,000 0.250 PER CENT. INSTRUMENTS DUE 22 OCTOBER 2021 (ISIN : XS1896661870) (the “Instruments”)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
2Delta variant, having put kibosh on Fed event, begins to menace recovery
3APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. : MARKETMIND: Gathering Clouds?
4China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin price rises past $50,000 as rebound continues

HOT NEWS