Prime Minister: the EU shall stand united, without compromising to the regime of Minsk

11/21/2021 | 07:44am EST
On 21 November the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė met with the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki in Vilnius.

The prime ministers of Lithuania and Poland discussed the security situation in the region and the situation on the EU's border with Belarus over Lukashenko's hybrid attack on the entire European Union. They also talked about further joint actions necessary to increase pressure from the international community on Minsk.

"We express our solidarity with Poland that is currently experiencing the greatest load in withstanding Lukashenko's hybrid attack on the EU," Šimonytė said.

"Although we see some positive signs in the return of migrants to their countries of origin, the attack organized by the Minsk regime is, unfortunately, still continuing. Therefore, it is especially important to further increase the pressure and sanctions on Minsk until the situation changes substantially," the Lithuanian Prime Minister emphasized.

The Head of the Lithuanian Government stressed that the humanitarian crisis must be resolved in Belarus, and Lukashenka's regime, the perpetrator of the crisis, shall provide all opportunities for international humanitarian organizations to operate in the country.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister underlined that the EU shall stand united, without compromising to the regime that stranded thousands of deceived people at the EU eastern border with Belarus.

According to I. Šimonytė, the importance of Lithuania's and Poland's strategic partnership becomes even more evident as the countries face regional and global security challenges.

"Therefore, we need to further strengthen the strategic and practical cooperation between our countries and coordinate our actions. Close cooperation between our countries makes us stronger," the Lithuanian Prime Minister noted.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Lithuania published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 12:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
