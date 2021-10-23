Log in
Prime Minister: we see possibilities of taking further Lithuania-UAE cooperation

10/23/2021 | 05:04am EDT
On 22 October, the Lithuanian pavilion Expo 2020 was visited by Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, together with Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė and Minister for Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė.

The Prime Minister also met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State, and Abdula Bin Touq al Mari, Minister of Economy to discuss the relevant issues in regional security, the situation in Afghanistan, and the UAE's relations with Israel.

'Most of global security challenges, including pandemics, terrorism, and military aggression require global cooperation, which is based on agreed international rules' said Ingrida Šimonytė.

The Prime Minister brought forward the need to continue strengthening the bilateral relations, economic, and cultural cooperation.

'We see possibilities of taking further our cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, science, culture, and tourism. Direct flights between Lithuania and the UAE would undoubtedly largely benefit our economic relations and our exports', said the Lithuanian Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of bilateral agreements for further development of the relations. Negotiations are under way on the promotion and protection of investment, mutual assistance in criminal matters, extradition, and the transfer of sentenced persons.

The parties of the meeting also discussed Minsk regime-sponsored hybrid attack on Lithuania and the European Union.

