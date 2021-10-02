Prime Minister wishes Germany a happy German Unity Day

On behalf of the Government and the people of Lithuania, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends sincere greetings to Germany on its national holiday, the German Unity Day.

'The fall of the Berlin Wall and the unification of Germany led to fundamental historical changes in Europe and contributed to the restoration of the independent state of Lithuania. I am pleased with the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Germany, which we have just marked, as well as further intensification of economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties between our countries. Germany's leadership in strengthening cooperation between the people and states of Europe is crucial at a time when we are all facing unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic and climate change. We must jointly respond to hybrid attacks on the European Union while continuing to support those who fight for their democratic rights and sovereign choices. I am proud that we can work together to build Europe's future based on values and solidarity through innovation, digitalisation, and the Green Deal,' reads the Prime Minister's letter.

The Head of Government has emphasised that Lithuania highly values Germany's role in leading NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence battalion in Lithuania, which contributes to strengthening of cooperation between Lithuania and Germany in the Alliance as well as of common security in Europe.

'The smooth running of the Euro-Atlantic, European, and bilateral relations has depended to a great extent on your personal involvement, understanding, and leadership. Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and gratitude,' reads the Prime Minister's letter to Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.