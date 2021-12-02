PrimeLending Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for ParentsTM by Great Place to Work®

Leading national residential mortgage lender PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, announced today that it ranked #60 on the 2021 Best Workplaces for Parents list. This award recognizes organizations that have created consistently positive experiences for working parents and is particularly significant considering the extremely unique challenges facing parents this year.

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Parents ™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 6 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 50 responses from parents. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“We’re so proud our employees voted us one of the Best Workplaces for Parents in America yet again,” said Steve Thompson, President and CEO of PrimeLending. “This acknowledgment is a credit to our people-centric culture and the priority we place on supporting a healthy work-life balance for all our employees.”

In addition to this honor, mortgage industry powerhouse PrimeLending has been applauded for its rewarding culture with 96% of employees saying it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. In the past year, PrimeLending has also been ranked as a Best Workplace for Women and Millennials, as well as a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine1.

About PrimeLending

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a national home lender combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners’ unique needs. We’re relentlessly focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals, whether they’re looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home. The PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30 years, we’re proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction rating2. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

1As ranked as part of PrimeLending's participation in the annual Great Place to Work Trust Index© Employee Survey each year from 2018-2021.

2Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 97% satisfaction rating refers to the rating our customers give our loan officers. Our loan officers have received a 96% Customer Satisfaction Rating for the period 1/1/20-12/31/20.

