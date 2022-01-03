Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prince Andrew accuser's deal with Epstein shields other potential defendants

01/03/2022 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 2009 settlement agreement between late financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre was made public on Monday as part of Giuffre's civil lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew, who has said the deal shields him from any liability.

The agreement between Epstein and Giuffre contains a liability release for "any other person or entity" who could have been a defendant against claims by Giuffre, the filing in federal court in Manhattan shows. The deal also provided for Giuffre to be paid $500,000.

Andrew's lawyers on Monday declined comment on the filing.

Giuffre in 2021 sued Andrew, accusing https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/prince-andrew-is-sued-by-jeffrey-epstein-accuser-over-alleged-sexual-abuse-2021-08-09 him of forcing her to have sex more than two decades ago when she was under 18 at the London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She said he also abused her at two of Epstein's homes.

Andrew, 61, has denied Giuffre's assertions and has moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing Giuffre is seeking a "payday" from her accusations against Epstein and his associates. The prince has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

He argued the previously-confidential agreement between Giuffre and Epstein, whom she has accused of trafficking her for sex when she was a teenager, shields him from liability.

It will now be up to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to determine whether the clause in the 2009 pact blocks Giuffre from suing Andrew.

Attorneys for Giuffre did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Monday.

A hearing over Andrew's motion to dismiss the civil lawsuit is scheduled for Tuesday.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Andrew gave up many royal duties in November 2019, saying that his association with Epstein had become a "disruption to my family's work."

Giuffre's lawsuit is separate from the criminal trial against Maxwell that concluded last week. Maxwell, 60, was convicted https://www.reuters.com/world/us/maxwell-jury-resume-deliberations-after-judge-warns-omicron-risk-2021-12-29 of recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Giuffre's claims did not form the basis of any of the charges Maxwell faced and she did not testify for either side during the three-week criminal trial.

(Corrects paragraph 4 to note Giuffre sued Andrew in 2021, not 2020)

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Grant McCool)

By Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COHEN & COMPANY INC. 1.27% 14.9977 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04pBrazil posts 2021 record trade surplus of $61 billion
RE
02:03pWall Street shows confidence to start the new year
RE
01:58pNew York Governor Kathy Hochul to propose term limits for governors -New York Times
RE
01:57pPrince Andrew accuser's deal with Epstein shields other potential defendants
RE
01:56pU.s. jury in theranos trial tells judge that unable to reach unanimous verdict on three of 11 counts
RE
01:50pActivist Jana steps up push for Zendesk to drop deal for Momentive Global
RE
01:46pU.S. reaches settlement with Airbnb over Cuba sanctions violations
RE
01:44pApple inc crosses $3 trillion in market capitalization
RE
01:41pItalian car sales rise 5.51% in 2021, down 27.5% in December
RE
01:40pTalks continue near deadline over U.S. 5G aviation safety dispute
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year
2BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
3European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
4Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..
5Wall Street climbs in upbeat start to 2022

HOT NEWS