Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prince Andrew accuser's deal with Epstein to be made public as part of civil suit

01/03/2022 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Late financier Jeffrey Epstein's 2009 settlement agreement with Virginia Giuffre is expected to be made public on Monday, as part of Giuffre's civil lawsuit accusing Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

Giuffre's lawsuit accuses Andrew of forcing her to have sex more than two decades ago when she was under 18 at the London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abusing her at two of Epstein's homes. Giuffre, 38, is seeking unspecified damages in a civil lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court.

Andrew, 61, has denied Giuffre's assertions and has moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing Giuffre is seeking a "payday" from her accusations against Epstein and his associates. The prince has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

He argues a confidential agreement Giuffre reached with Epstein, whom she has accused of trafficking her for sex when she was a teenager, shields him from liability. Andrew's lawyer says the deal covers "royalty" and that Epstein intended for it to cover anyone Giuffre might sue.

Giuffre's civil case against Andrew is still in its early stages. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has said a trial could begin between September and December of 2022 if no settlement is reached.

A hearing on Andrew's motion to dismiss the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Andrew gave up many royal duties in November 2019, stating that his association with Epstein had become a "disruption to my family's work."

Giuffre's suit is separate from the criminal trial against Maxwell that concluded last week. Maxwell, 60, was convicted of recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Giuffre's claims did not form the basis of any of the charges Maxwell faced and she did not testify for either side during the three-week criminal trial.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Diane Craft)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COHEN & COMPANY INC. -5.06% 14.81 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21aPassengers leave COVID-hit cruise ship after 5 days stuck in Lisbon
RE
06:20aOmicron teaches hard lessons as U.S. schools revamp return from holidays
RE
06:17aDollar celebrates 2022 with gains amid positive new year mood
RE
06:16aPrince Andrew accuser's deal with Epstein to be made public as part of civil suit
RE
06:01aBrazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says
RE
05:59aOPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say
RE
05:52aMaybank group CEO to step down, leadership search under way
RE
05:49aSprightly European stocks greet new year by hitting record high
RE
05:49aIndian shares start 2022 with strong gains on bank, auto rally
RE
05:47aHouthis seize 'hostile' vessel off Yemen which Saudis say carried medical equipment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
2BAKKAFROST: Bakkafrost has acquired 90% of the outstanding shares of Mu..
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
4TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
5BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..

HOT NEWS