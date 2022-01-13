Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prince Andrew's legal team decline comment on U.S. court decision

01/13/2022 | 03:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington

LONDON (Reuters) -The legal team for Britain's Prince Andrew said on Thursday they would not be making any comment after his lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

In a decision made public on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Giuffre, 38, could pursue claims that Andrew battered her and intentionally caused her emotional distress while the late financier Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.

"The legal team have advised me that there will be no comment," a spokeswoman said.

The 61-year-old prince, the second son of 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth, has denied Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at a London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two Epstein properties.

The judge's decision means Andrew could be forced to give evidence at a trial which could begin between September and December 2022 if no settlement were reached.

The prince was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to Epstein and in the wake of a disastrous BBC TV interview which he had hoped would clear his name, but instead led to ridicule and further questions.

Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday it would not comment on an ongoing legal matter.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57aEMA : Global regulators discuss path towards regulatory alignment on response to omicron variant : 13/01/2022
RE
03:54aEuro zone bond yields edge higher after U.S. inflation relief fades
RE
03:47aPrince Andrew's legal team decline comment on U.S. court decision
RE
03:45aIndonesia allows 37 coal ships to leave as export ban eased
RE
03:40aChina hopes U.S. can enable more trade amid 'Phase 1' deal uncertainties
RE
03:33aPrince Andrew's legal team decline comment on U.S. court decision
RE
03:32aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.3598 per dollar, strongest such close since dec. 9, 2021
RE
03:31aVietnam 2021 exports up 19% to $336.31 billion - customs
RE
03:29aIndia, Britain launch free trade agreement talks
RE
03:27aBiden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares stumble on weak China data, U.S. dollar heavy
2More Chinese developers seek to extend bond terms to avert default
3Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
4Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW M GmbH enters its anniversary year with ..
5ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS