Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prince Charles followed rules on charity donations, his office says

06/26/2022 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles visits Cambridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Charity donations accepted by Britain's Prince Charles were handled correctly, his office said after a newspaper reported that he received 3 million euros ($3.2 million) in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, some of it in shopping bags.

The Sunday Times said that Charles accepted three lots of cash that were given to him personally by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani between 2011 and 2015.

"Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the prince's charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed," the prince's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The Sunday Times said there was no suggestion the payments were illegal.

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic said it would demand an investigation.

In November Michael Fawcett, the right-hand man to Prince Charles for decades, stepped down from his role running one of the British royal's main charities weeks after the Sunday Times said he had offered honours in return for donations.

Police and Britain's Charity Commission are investigating those claims.

A spokesman for the prince has said that Charles had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or citizenship on the basis of donations.

Fawcett has not commented publicly.

($1 = 0.9475 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29aS.Africa's Eskom says Stage 4 power cuts continue amid labour action
RE
10:15aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:14aEgypt contracts to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India - supply minister
RE
10:01aEU cautious on Russia gold ban, oil price cap - Michel
RE
09:46aBoris Johnson wants G7 to balance values with doing business with China
RE
09:29aUK'S BORIS JOHNSON : cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high
RE
09:27aNigerian state to allow individuals to carry guns against bandits
RE
09:26aAt least 22 young people die in South African tavern
RE
09:23aG7 nations are worried about global economic crisis - Scholz
RE
09:20aBangkok's market fire kills at least 2
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
2ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
3Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in ..
4Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
5Legal clashes await U.S. companies covering workers' abortion costs

HOT NEWS