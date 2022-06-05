Log in
Prince Charles honors the Queen at palace concert

06/05/2022 | 02:28am EDT
STORY: Stars, including the band Queen, Sir Rod Stewart and Diana Ross, performed at a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Tens of thousands of people were crowded around the palace, down the Mall and in a nearby park.

The Queen did not attend, but younger members of the royal family were in the audience, including Prince George who was seen enthusiastically waving a flag and singing along.

Britain's Prince Charles paid an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he thanked for her 70 years of service.

As he delivered his tribute, projections of the queen were beamed onto the walls of the palace.

"You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us. And most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years. You pledged to serve your whole life. You continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight."

The Queen helped start the proceedings with a pre-recorded comic sketch.

In the video, the 96-year-old monarch has tea with Paddington Bear and reveals what she keeps in her famous handbag.

Events to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne kicked off on Thursday with a military parade and a Royal Air Force flypast.

The Queen has been forced to miss a number of the Jubilee celebrations, including a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral, because of mobility problems.

Sunday marks the final day of events when a parade will trace a route similar to the one she took on her coronation.

Elizabeth ascended the throne aged 25 on the death of her father, George VI, in 1952.


