Prince Charles pays tribute to mum Queen Elizabeth

06/04/2022 | 10:20pm EDT
STORY: Charles spoke at a pop concert that opened with a comic sketch of the 96-year-old monarch having tea with Paddington Bear and tapping out the rhythm to the classic anthem "We Will Rock You" by the rock band, Queen, on her teacup.

The heir-to-the-throne appeared towards the end of the concert at Buckingham Palace. As images of Elizabeth's reign were displayed on the walls, Charles, 73, said the Jubilee had given the country the chance to say thank you.

"You pledged to serve your whole life - you continue to deliver. That is why we are here," he said in a message to the queen, who was at her Windsor Castle residence outside London.

"You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years," he added, referring to the queen as "mummy."

The Saturday festivities were among a number of Jubilee events that Elizabeth has missed because of "episodic mobility problems" that have caused her to cancel engagements recently.


© Reuters 2022
